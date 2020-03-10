Alex Rodriguez plans to buy the Mets?

Last month, the New York Post reported that Alex Rodriguez could be a potential buyer of the New York Mets.

"According to multiple sources, the newest name that emerged as a possible suitor to buy the Mets is none other than Alex Rodriguez. Baseball and Wall Street experts told The Post that the controversial Yankees superstar is,quot; kicking the tires. "with the idea of ​​entering an upcoming auction for the team."

%MINIFYHTML1c222cb0795725e51a3e09db9680acf111% %MINIFYHTML1c222cb0795725e51a3e09db9680acf112%

During an appearance on Monday on "The Tonight Show," Jimmy Fallon asked A-Rod if the report was true, and the former Yankees star didn't say no.

MORE: Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer López just made the best TikTok challenge

"I will say this, if the opportunity arose (to buy the Mets) I would certainly see it," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez, who was a fan of the childhood Mets and considered signing with the team as a free agent in 2000, would need to form a group of owners if he was going to make a serious offer.

The group would need to look more or less like the one Derek Jeter met to buy the Miami Marlins. In 2017, Rodriguez's former teammate contributed $ 25 million along with 15 other investors to reach a $ 1.2 billion deal that made him the controlling partner and CEO of the organization.

"Maybe you can buy them with me," Rodriguez said jokingly to Fallon. "I need a partner!"