Alex Rodriguez addresses Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Dinner Date Rumor

A real secret

Alex Rodriguez He keeps his lips tight on those rumors that he and his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez went to dinner with Prince Harry Y Meghan markle. In early February, reports emerged indicating that the celebrity couple had dinner with royalty while they were in town for an exclusive event of J.P. Morgan. The rumors were never publicly confirmed or denied by any of the couples, but now Rodriguez is addressing speculation.

In the meantime The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon On Monday night, the athlete and former Yankess star participated in a question and answer game with the host Jimmy Fallon. During the game, Fallon asked Rodriguez to make clear a series of rumors about him. First: the date of the royal dinner.

"Did you and Jennifer Lopez recently have a double date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?" Fallon asked. "And if so, who paid?"

In response to the question, Rodriguez joked around the room and said: "I signed a confidentiality agreement."