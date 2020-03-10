Aidy Bryant's awkward dinner encounter will make you blush

Christopher Polk / Variety / Shutterstock
This is a dinner that Aidy Bryant I will never forget.
Monday Saturday night live star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live and pleased the nighttime audience with one of his most awkward dinner stories. Taking place while she and her husband Conner O & # 39; Malley they were in Portland the Strident The actress recalled sitting next to a party that emitted some suspicious vibes.
"They sat us in this, like a communal bank, more or less," he told the host Jimmy Kimmel. "Then, we were, like, us and another couple and we are, the lady is sitting next to me … but I realized that they were acting very strangely, you know? They looked at each other and looked at us we,quot;. and they didn't ask for food, in this place where everything is, like, about food. And then they just paid for their drinks. "
Successfully preparing the scene for Jimmy, Aidy noticed that his strange looks and lack of food were not the only things that were wrong.
She continued: "And all the time I felt, like a vibration, that I thought her phone was going out. And just when they paid the check, she turned to me and said: & # 39; It's a remote control vibrator and it's amazing. " And I was stunned to the core. "
While Jimmy laughed at the awkwardness of his story, Aidy added: "And I realized how different our vibrations were because I had gone to eat there, like 3,000 calories of homemade butters and they had gone to be, like, horny in public." .
Still on the subject of awkward moments, Jimmy asked the SNL thief what his parents think about the sex scenes in his Hulu series Strident, who admitted that they are not the biggest fans of.
"Yes, I don't think they like it," he joked. "My father basically, I think, asks my mother to tell them when they finished to leave the room. Yes, he can't handle it, and he's right."
In fact, his mother had a hilarious question for Aidy when she discovered that there would be some PG-13 moments on the show. "Yes, my mother, when I first told her, like, & # 39; Oh, there will be some sex scenes on the show & # 39; she asked me, she said: & # 39; Do you have to make noises? & # 39; And I think she maybe thought someone would do it … but I was like, & # 39; it's me! & # 39; "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.