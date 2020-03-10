Aidy Bryant's awkward dinner encounter will make you blush

This is a dinner that Aidy Bryant I will never forget.

%MINIFYHTML83d1d6346e8efdacdce6bbfd75cbfc7711% %MINIFYHTML83d1d6346e8efdacdce6bbfd75cbfc7712%

Monday Saturday night live star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live and pleased the nighttime audience with one of his most awkward dinner stories. Taking place while she and her husband Conner O & # 39; Malley they were in Portland the Strident The actress recalled sitting next to a party that emitted some suspicious vibes.

"They sat us in this, like a communal bank, more or less," he told the host Jimmy Kimmel. "Then, we were, like, us and another couple and we are, the lady is sitting next to me … but I realized that they were acting very strangely, you know? They looked at each other and looked at us we,quot;. and they didn't ask for food, in this place where everything is, like, about food. And then they just paid for their drinks. "

Successfully preparing the scene for Jimmy, Aidy noticed that his strange looks and lack of food were not the only things that were wrong.