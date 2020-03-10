After one infected 16 at the Berlin nightclub, fears of coronavirus grow News from Germany

Berlin Germany – Attending concerts, clubs or football matches should be avoided to limit the spread of the coronavirus, German health authorities have said amid growing panic in Europe over the epidemic when neighboring Italy began a one-week national blockade.

The warnings followed the recent official confirmation of an incident in Berlin at the end of February, in which one person infected another 16 in the Trompete nightclub, which represents a third of the total cases in the capital.

"There are things you can simply do without," Lothar Wieler, director of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the German federal agency for disease prevention, told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are right at the beginning of this epidemic," he said, urging hospitals, doctors and regional authorities to activate their crisis plans. "Now everyone responsible for this impending crisis must deal with it."

A total of 1,224 cases have been confirmed in Germany, according to the RKI, with the states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria and Baden-Wurttemberg most affected.

On Monday, Germany announced its first two deaths from the virus, an 89-year-old woman in Essen and a 78-year-old man in Heisenberg, both in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Health Minister Jens Spahn warned of powerful disruptions in daily life in the coming months.

On Monday, he said that people should work from home whenever possible and walk or ride a bike, instead of using public transportation, to stop the spread of the disease.

Germany has resisted calls to close all schools, as Spahn and other health officials said it would not be effective and that health workers would stay home to care for their children.

While the federal government has not imposed its powers to cancel public events, the states of Bavaria and Schleswig-Holstein have said they will ban events with more than 1,000 people, including concerts and operas.

Some football games will be played indoors to prevent the spread of the virus (Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters)

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder said the measure was a necessary precaution to reduce the rate of infections and prevent an outbreak as serious as Italy.

A football match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Cologne on Wednesday can be a vision of what will come: it will be played in an empty stadium, the first in the German Bundesliga.

Across the country, health officials are trying increase the capacity to prevent the system from stretching too much.

To ease the burden of doctors' surgeries, the Federal Medical Association has announced that workers will be able to obtain seven days of sick leave by phone over the next month, instead of visiting the clinics in person.

Germany is better prepared than other countries to cope with a sharp increase in acute cases of coronavirus, which can lead to severe respiratory failure. It has 29.2 intensive care units per 100,000 people, the higher In the European Union

But reducing the tide of infections and reducing the pressure on health services will be crucial to saving lives, health experts say.

"My assessment at this time is that we are having a direct wave of infection," Christian Drosten, senior virologist at the Charite hospital in Berlin, told the German broadcaster NDR.

"That means we have to wait for the maximum number of cases in the period between June and August."

Restrictions on people's social life and isolation of vulnerable older people will be necessary, otherwise the mortality rate among older demographic groups could reach 20 to 25 percent, he said.