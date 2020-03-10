Afghanistan vs Ireland – summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTMLc36cbba5b93492c17ab752036cc75fc511% %MINIFYHTMLc36cbba5b93492c17ab752036cc75fc512%

Kevin O & # 39; Brien broke a six of the last ball when Ireland beat Afghanistan in a Super Over in their final T20 to avoid a 3-0 loss in the series.

With three necessary for the final delivery, O & # 39; Brien sent the ball over the limit to ensure a dramatic victory for Ireland, which lost the 2-1 series.

Gareth Delany was the best scorer with 37 in the Irish innings, as they managed 142-8 batting first in Greater Noida.

He then took two wickets to put Ireland in a good position in response, but Afghanistan scored 15 of his final to tie the game before losing in a Super Over.

Ireland's next assignment is an ODI three-game series against Bangladesh in Belfast in May.

After choosing to hit first, Ireland suffered two early setbacks by losing Paul Stirling (0) in the first and then seeing Captain Andy Balbirnie play nine.

O & # 39; Brien (26 of 21 balls) and Delany (37 of 29 balls) were rebuilt before being fired in successive comebacks.

Harry Tector helped push Ireland to a competitive total with 31 of 22 balls, including two six.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Qais Ahmad were the bowlers' choice with three wickets each.

Afghanistan had a solid start when Rahmanullah Gurbaz (42 of 29 balls) and Usman Ghani (18 of 24 balls) put 60 for the first wicket.

However, Delany had caught the two before Barry McCarthy knocked Karim Janat down (17 of 11 balls).

Simi Singh took two wickets in two balls to further halt the progress of Afghanistan, but they broke 15 of the final, including four of the last ball, to tie the game.

Craig Young conceded eight in the Super Over, which seemed to be within reach of Ireland by scoring five of his first two balls.

However, Stirling was fired and needed O & # 39; Brien heroics to secure the victory.