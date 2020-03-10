Afghanistan plunges into a new crisis, what's next? The | News

%MINIFYHTML60c068044684b3d543bc4d12238087bf11% %MINIFYHTML60c068044684b3d543bc4d12238087bf12%

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was finally inaugurated for a second term on Monday in the capital Kabul, almost six months after the elections that were marred by vote manipulation and low record participation.

But his main political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, who also declared himself a winner for fraud in the September elections, organized a parallel swearing ceremony that launched the country into a new crisis.

The development comes more than a week after the United States signed an agreement with the Taliban armed group, aimed at ending the longest war in the United States.

As part of the pact signed in the capital of Qatar, Doha, on February 29, All Afghan factions, including the Taliban, are expected to sit at the negotiating table to reach a peace agreement.

Other terms of the agreement include the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan within 14 months in exchange for Taliban security commitments. The United States has already begun the withdrawal of its troops.

Analysts say the political confrontation will weaken Kabul's position during talks with the Taliban.

Here is what you need to know:

What are the next steps of Ghani?

Ghani seems to have taken advantage of Abdullah after he was backed by foreign diplomats, including United States special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and NATO forces commander Scott Miller.

One of his first announcements was the formation of a negotiating team for intra-Afghan talks that have now been delayed due to the crisis. Originally they were expected to be held on Tuesday in an undisclosed location.

In a reprimand to Abdullah, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement saying that Washington "strongly opposes,quot; the creation of a "parallel government and any use of force to resolve political differences."

The reaction came after Jalilzad failed to convince the two leaders to reach a compromise.

Ghani, who previously refused to honor the prisoner exchange agreement between the United States and the Taliban, has now said he was not reluctant to release the Taliban prisoners to advance the peace process.

In his speech on Monday, Ghani promised to announce a decree to free the prisoners.

What are Abdullah's options?

This was the third presidential election that Abdullah contested unsuccessfully, which was marred by accusations of fraud.

Abdullah negotiated the position of executive director as part of a power sharing agreement negotiated by the US. UU. After the 2014 elections. But he barely got along with Ghani.

He has become one of the most prominent Afghans. leaders with a pOlympic base from the various ethnic groups in the country.

During his inauguration speech, Abdullah also announced his commitment to the peace process.

"The first priority of our government is to create political stability and form a negotiation team. We are committed to sacrifice for peace and we will not save ourselves sacrifices in this case," Abdullah said.

Analysts say political disputes will prove to be the main challenge to form an all-inclusive team for intra-Afghan talks.

"Abdullah has the support of key political leaders who can oppose any agenda that Ghani has in mind," Kabul-based political analyst told Al Jazeera Faiz Muhammad Zaland.

"Therefore, it will be very difficult for Ghani to go alone with the intra-Afghan talks. Second, the Taliban will not talk to any such team that the rest of the political leaders oppose."

Another analyst said that the marginalization of Abdullah is not a good omen for the peace process.

"I think the United States did not listen to Abdullah's concerns about the elections. The absence of US diplomats at its inauguration ceremony is a sign that the United States has abandoned it." Which means that he (Abdullah) can challenge the agreement of the United States and the Taliban" Mohammad Shafiq Hamdam, former deputy chief advisor to President Ghani and senior advisor to NATO in Afghanistan, told Al Jazeera.

"Let's not forget that it leads the majority of leaders and Mujahideen commanders who fought against the Taliban, so their support for intra-Afghan negotiation is essential. "

Where is the United States?

The United States, on the other hand, announced that it was moving forward with the withdrawal of troops, even when President Donald Trump said earlier that the Taliban could take power in the country.

In a statement posted on Monday, US forces-Afghanistan (USFOR-A) spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett said the troop reduction is in line with the joint declaration between the United States and Afghanistan and the agreement between the United States and the Taliban.

Leggett also said the army has begun reducing its forces to 8,600 in 135 days and completing the withdrawal in 14 months according to the agreement.

Currently, the US UU. They have about 13,000 soldiers in Afghanistan, of which 8,000 are involved in the training and advice of the Afghan National Security Forces.

"The United States' support for peace in Afghanistan is unwavering, but the Afghan government is divided, weaker and more fragile than ever," said Hamdam, the former adviser to Ghani.

"I have a feeling that the Afghan government is on the verge of collapse, and the two presidents at the same time can lead Afghanistan to a bloody civil war."