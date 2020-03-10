Afghanistan: Ghani signs decree to free 1,500 Taliban fighters | Afghanistan News

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani signed a decree to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners as a measure to initiate direct talks with the armed group to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan.

According to a copy of the two-page decree seen by Reuters news agency on Tuesday night, All released Taliban prisoners will have to provide "a written guarantee not to return to the battlefield."

President Ghani has signed the decree that would facilitate the release of Taliban prisoners in accordance with an accepted framework for the start of negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government. The details of the decree will be shared tomorrow. – Sediq Sediqqi (@SediqSediqqi) March 10, 2020

The decree, which will be made public later by the Ghani office, sets out details on how the Taliban prisoners will be systematically released to promote peace talks.

The prisoner release process will begin in four days, according to the decree.

Part of the agreement between the United States and the Taliban

The release of prisoners is part of an agreement signed by the United States and the Taliban last month that would allow US forces and NATO troops to withdraw from Afghanistan to end more than 18 years of war.

Earlier on Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said in a tweet that his group had delivered a list of 5,000 prisoners to the United States and was waiting for everyone to be released.

Also on Tuesday, an important Taliban leader in Doha, the group's political headquarters, said the vehicles had been sent to an area near Bagram prison, north of the capital Kabul, to pick up the freed fighters.

"After our conversation with Zalmay Khalilzad (special US envoy for Afghanistan) on Monday, in which he released the release of our 5,000 prisoners, we sent vehicles to pick them up," he told Reuters.

The Taliban had demanded the release of prisoners as a confidence-building measure to pave the way for the opening of direct talks with the government.

Ghani, who previously refused to honor a prisoner exchange agreement between the United States and the Taliban, then said he was not reluctant to release the Taliban prisoners to advance the peace process.

In addition to the tensions between Ghani and the Taliban, a growing political dispute between Ghani and his former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah has deepened political chaos in the country.

Ghani swore for a second term on Monday, but the ceremony was marred by a rocket attack.

Abdullah, who refused to accept the election results published last month or recognize Ghani as president, also held his own inauguration ceremony the same day.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the UN Security Council unanimously passed a US resolution. UU. About the agreement between the US UU. And the Taliban, a rare support for an agreement with an armed group.

The US military began withdrawing troops as part of the withdrawal agreed in the February 29 pact.