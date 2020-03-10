Adrienne Bailon criticizes for admitting that she doesn't wash her hands after using the bathroom

Instagram

In the last episode of & # 39; The Real & # 39 ;, the 36-year-old star fights with her co-hosts, who urge her to wash her hands after using the bathroom at home.

Adrienne Bailon It made many people be baffled because of their lifestyle. In the Monday March 9 episode of "The real"The 36-year-old star blatantly admitted that she didn't wash her hands after using the bathroom at home, to everyone's surprise.

This obviously provoked a discussion between the hosts of the daytime talk show, and the others urged her to wash her hands. However, Adrienne refused and defended his decision. "It is my home!" she said, driving Amanda Seales to point out that Adrienne was still touching her from behind. Therefore, he needed to wash his hands no matter what.

But Adrienne kept his decision. "The toilet paper touches my butt. I don't touch my butt. It's not skin," he reasoned, to what Jeannie Mai He replied: "Your skin touches your butt. It is dirty." Closing it, Adrienne replied: "My whole house is now sick. Guess who isn't? Me! Because I like germs, and germs have to work."

After the episode, many turned to social networks to criticize Adrienne for her decision. "What about this tendency for people to admit how dirty they are? Without washing their legs, ignoring their feet in the shower, not washing their hands, etc., etc.," one seemed to be incredulous, as another assumed, " She whole house is sick because of her. "

Others posted similar comments such as "Disgusting" and "Disgusting," while one person said: "I wonder what all the people who have eaten at home think." Meanwhile, another referred to the coronavirus saying: "The coronavirus after seeing this," along with a Sponge Bob Square Pants meme

Someone else was not surprised, writing: "Why are you surprised? Isn't this the same woman who proudly declared that she dips a whole sandwich in her fruit punch?"

Adrienne has not yet responded to the reaction.