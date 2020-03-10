Adrienne Baillon of The Real: I don't wash my hands after using the bathroom

The real hostess, Adrienne Baillion, is making news today, after she revealed to the audience that she doesn't wash her hands after going to the bathroom.

According to Adrienne, She does not wash her hands for either number one or number two, as long as she is at home.

Adrienne looked puzzled when her hosts told her to wash their hands when using the bathroom at home. Adrienne asked the women: "Do you really wash your hands when you use the bathroom at home?"

Co-hostess Jeannie Man seemed upset because Adrienne would be so nasty. He looked at his other hosts and said, "Why does Adrienne ask questions like this?"

Adrienne kept asking: "But what did I play? It's my house."

Another co-host, Tamara, said: "You touch your girl from behind."

Adrienne then corrects Tamara and says: "No, the toilet paper touches my bottom."

Watch: