Adrienne Baillon of The Real: I don't wash my hands after using the bathroom

The real hostess, Adrienne Baillion, is making news today, after she revealed to the audience that she doesn't wash her hands after going to the bathroom.

According to Adrienne, She does not wash her hands for either number one or number two, as long as she is at home.

Adrienne looked puzzled when her hosts told her to wash their hands when using the bathroom at home. Adrienne asked the women: "Do you really wash your hands when you use the bathroom at home?"

