According to reports, Apple is testing a new feature that will allow iPhone users to send text messages

Roommates, have you ever been in a position where you WANT not to send a text message? I know I definitely have. If it was something I wished I hadn't said or sent a text message to the wrong person, I'm pretty sure we can all agree that we've had a moment of regret for a text message.

Well, it seems that Apple is about to change the game! According to Business Insider, messages can be retracted through iMessage. Apparently, once the message is retracted, a very small letter notification will appear in the conversation notifying everyone involved that the message was not sent.

If you are like me, then you have questions! At this time, it is not known what the time limit is when you can send messages. In addition, the function may not be available if the person receiving your text messages has an Android. The blue text just bubbles!

According to reports, the new feature is set to be part of the next iOS update for iPhone users. The news comes only a few weeks after Apple warns customers that there may be a shortage of phones due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. With each new release, it seems that Apple tries to do everything possible to listen to the needs of its users. At one time, "hacking,quot; was a major problem and Apple did a LOT to make sure the iPhone was safe. Remember when they offered $ 1M to any hacker who can prove they could hack someone's phone? We have not heard of anyone claiming the $ 1M prize, as far as we are concerned. But anyway, returning to this new update, now that you know what is expected to come, are you here for this new feature? Let us know if Apple is answering your cell phone's sentences or if you just don't need it!