According to reports, a woman who was slapped by DaBaby hires a lawyer

#Roommates, to anyone's surprise, rapper DaBaby is supposed to face the consequences of slapping a fan in the face during a recent appearance. According to reports, the woman who was attacked has officially hired a lawyer to help her with her case against DaBaby, which could probably include a lawsuit.

As previously reported, DaBaby assaulted a fan on March 7th while heading to the stage to act. In the widely disseminated video of the incident, the woman pulls out her phone to take a picture of her and DaBaby, when he slaps her out of nowhere.

Things got out of control after he attacked the woman, and his show ended before he took the stage because many fans were shocked and enraged by his actions. Initially, he turned to social networks to say that he did not slap the woman, but simply took the phone from his hand.

He then issued a public apology to her after the intense violent reaction she received due to her actions. Now, that brings us to the present, and it seems that the woman has officially hired legal representation.

The woman reportedly hired lawyer Matt Morgan, from the "Morgan & Morgan,quot; law firm, and was hired to represent the interests of Tyronesha Laws, the woman's legal name. Morgan stated the following about the potential case, "Ms. Laws received the message from DaBaby on Instagram. We look forward to speaking with Mr. Kirk.

Roommates, what do you think about this?