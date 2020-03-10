ACC 2020 tournament odds: Duke, the betting favorite with Florida State not far away

%MINIFYHTML5c8140e7800b51ab2e4b6a8e170c8c7f11% %MINIFYHTML5c8140e7800b51ab2e4b6a8e170c8c7f12%

Despite being the No. 4 seed entering the ACC 2020 Tournament, the Duke Blue Devils (+160) are the favorites to win the conference championship in Greensboro this weekend. Duke has won 12 of the last 21 ACC tournaments since 1999, and no other school has won the automatic conference offer more than three times in that period.

The punters have included the champion of the regular season conference Florida State (+200) just behind Duke, with Louisville (+300), Virginia (+550) and North Carolina (+1600) completing the top five.

ACC 2020 tournament fees

Duke +160

State of Florida +200

Louisville +300

Virginia +550

North Carolina +1600

Notre Dame +2500

Clemson +3300

State of North Carolina +3300

Syracuse +3300

Miami +6600

Pittsburgh +10000

Virginia Tech +10000

Boston College +15000

Wake Forest +15000

It has been a disappointing season for Duke, and Mike Krzyzewski has been frustrated with the development of this team. In addition to Vernon Carey, freshmen have not arrived as expected, but this team managed to go 25-6 overall and 15-5 in the ACC game despite coach K's frustrations.

The Blue Devils still have a higher ceiling than any other team in the conference due to the talent on the list. Carey has been fantastic, averaging 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while shooting 57.7 percent from the floor, and Tre Jones has done everything possible to fill the void on the offensive. Jones is still the best perimeter defender in the nation, closing the best opposition guard most nights, and these two could be enough to take the Blue Devils to an ACC title. If Cassius Stanley or Matthew Hurt can take the next step over the next week, that will give a great boost to Duke's title hopes.

Duke will face the state of North Carolina or the winner of Wake Forest and Pittsburgh on Thursday, March 12. The Blue Devils will be favored against whoever they face, and they like their chances against the state of Florida after beating the Seminoles in the regular season.

Leonard Hamilton has done an excellent job as coach of the state of Florida this season. Hamilton led the Seminoles to their first title of the regular ACC season in the program's history, and is a contender to be named Coach of the Year. The FSU has prospered despite not having the great men who have defined this program in the Hamilton era, since the Seminoles are led by three guards who bring something unique to the table.

Devin Vassell is the best scorer in the group, averaging 12.7 points per game, while sinking 41.5 percent of his three. Trent Forrest is the main distributor (4.0 assists per game), and is an excellent pickpocket with 1.9 steals per game. M.J. Walker is the closer of the trio, since he is the one the Seminoles continue to turn to when they need a bucket.

Hamilton keeps his team fresh thanks to a deep bank, demonstrated by the fact that 10 different players average at least 10 minutes per game. That will give the Seminoles an advantage in Greensboro, as they won't wear out under the challenge of consecutive games as fast as other teams.

Jordan Nwora was one of the best college basketball players this season, and his game makes Louisville a candidate for the conference title. Nwora is averaging 18.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, and is draining more than 40 percent of his three to be one of the semifinalists for the Naismith Player of the Year award.

However, Louisville fell apart, losing its last four away games to close the regular season. The Cardinals lost to marginal teams like Georgia Tech and Clemson, and they couldn't beat the FSU and Virginia contenders either. That makes us pessimistic about the prospects of Louisville winning the ACC Tournament, especially since the Cardinals are likely to face the most popular team at the conference in the semifinals.

The defending national champions have changed to another march. Virginia won its last eight games to get out of the bubble and launch a trip back to the NCAA Tournament, and its Line Defense Pack has been excellent over the past month. The Cavaliers have not allowed more than 65 points in any of their victories, and completely closed dynamic offenses such as Duke and Louisville.

This is once again the best defense in the country that enters the postseason, and that is a reason to believe in the Wahoos. Mamadi Diakite is playing excellent basketball lately, dominating the low post to give easy UVA cubes. The Cavaliers are live in this tournament, and they shouldn't have any problems against Notre Dame or Boston College in the quarterfinals.

Despite finishing in the basement of the ACC, there are still some people who believe in North Carolina. The Tar Heels have the fifth lowest probability of winning the conference tournament as the No. 14 seed, but they would have to win five games in five days to claim the title. That is simply too much entrepreneurship for any team, much less a team that was 6-14 in the conference game during the regular season.