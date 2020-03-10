A windy and mostly sunny sky continues in the metropolitan area

%MINIFYHTML5789f6df0e5a473132b14cedcc47bb9211% %MINIFYHTML5789f6df0e5a473132b14cedcc47bb9212%

Wind conditions and sunny skies are forecast for Denver on Tuesday and Wednesday before a slight chance of snow on Thursday, meteorologists said.

%MINIFYHTML5789f6df0e5a473132b14cedcc47bb9213% %MINIFYHTML5789f6df0e5a473132b14cedcc47bb9214%

The high temperature is expected to be around 63 degrees with constant winds between 8 and 15 mph and gusts up to 24 mph, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.

%MINIFYHTML5789f6df0e5a473132b14cedcc47bb9215% %MINIFYHTML5789f6df0e5a473132b14cedcc47bb9216%

Snow and strong winds are expected in the mountains on Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said. Dangerous travel conditions are possible.

High winds and snowfall of the mountains are available for the next two days. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ZiJwDtitVI – NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 10, 2020

Wednesday should be tempered to a maximum of about 67 degrees, the NWS said. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph are expected.

There is a 20% chance of showers from noon to approximately 8 p.m. Thursday. It should be mostly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees. A mixture of rain and snow could fall between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., then a slight chance of snow after 10 p.m., meteorologists said. There is a 40% chance of precipitation.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to just under zero at about 31 degrees on Thursday night, the NWS said.

It could be snowy and cold on Friday with a high temperature of about 41 degrees, the weather service said. Snow is expected to continue mainly before midnight on Friday, the weather service said.

It is expected to warm on Saturday, with a high temperature of approximately 58 degrees. Sunday's high should be near 54 degrees, the NWS said.

There is a small chance of rain and snow on Sunday night and Monday, meteorologists said.