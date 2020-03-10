5 most memorable Holi moments of Bollywood movies

Holi has been an integral part of Bollywood and has not only given us vibrant songs, but also iconic moments and dialogues that undoubtedly make us fall in love with the festival of colors and become fans! So, as the whole nation is in the mood to celebrate Holi, we remember some memorable Bollywood moments that were based on this festival.

1. Sholay

Probably the most iconic Bollywood movie, Sholay had a great drama when Holi's day came in the movie. The characters are shown to the rhythm of the tune of the song Holi Ke Din and it is when a fire catches the top of a carousel and Gabbar and his daakus descend to Ramgarh.

2. Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela

This is one of Bollywood's most romantic and intense scenes. While everyone is busy celebrating Holi, Leela (Deepika Padukone) approaches Ram (Ranveer Singh) with a handful of Gulaal and then applies it in a rather seductive way. Well, no words were needed to set the screen on fire with this scene.

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Holi is the moment of the movie where the shy and introverted Naina (Deepika Padukone) really comes out of her shell. Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) is also surprised to see such a drastic transformation and the two become a dance number along with the rest of the gang.

4. Mohabbatein

This film presents Holi with the right spirit: a festival where people forget their differences and give their relationship a new beginning. And Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) takes the opportunity to convince the extremely strict director of the university, Narayan Shankar, to let the children play Holi off campus.

5. Padmaavat

The lovely chemistry of Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat really appeared in this scene from Padmaavat. The scene takes place in the song called Holi, where Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) is seen sitting on the swing and Queen Padmavati (Deepika Padukone) puts some gluttony on her king.