5 Celebs Bitten By The Bingo Bug

Bingo has enjoyed a new lease of life online. From its origins in Italy as “Lo Giuoco del Lotto D’Italia”, the game migrated across Europe, eventually growing in popularity in the US in the early 20th century. New fans have begun to experience it via the internet, increasing the relatively simple gambling game’s reputation while feeding a multi-million-dollar land-based industry in North American casinos. Unsurprisingly, many celebrities have been bitten by the bingo bug.

Russell Crowe

The star of Gladiator has a long association with bingo having been a caller before his acting career took off. Apparently he was fired from one job because he had a penchant for creating lewd number calls, particularly disturbing the older, more conservative members of his playing audience. Crowe was sighted enjoying bingo with his wife Danielle Spencer recently, suggesting he still holds a candle for the game.

Sharon Osbourne

The popular TV personality enjoys a passion for bingo to such an extent she’s fronted a major marketing campaign for a very popular European brand and took the reins of the caller for UK charity event, Comic Relief. Osbourne rose to prominence as a judge on The X Factor, her warmth and wit helping the show become a huge international hit. It also inspired a popular casino favorite too. X-Factor Bingo is one of a range of bingo games like Deal or No Deal to have been conceived around groundbreaking TV. They join other popular variations of the game online including Cash Cubes, Housey and Rainbow Riches.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The former Real Madrid and Manchester Utd footballer who currently plies his trade at Italian champions Juventus once described bingo as “very exciting” when being interviewed by a Portuguese publication. His adoration for the game apparently started when he began playing a DVD version which helped him learn English phrases in his early twenties.

Kate Moss

The British supermodel told the UK’s Hello magazine that she loved staying home and playing bingo. The online form of the game understandably suits her then. The woman who became a star of the catwalk during the 1990s has over the last few years shied away from the public eye, preferring to pursue her business ventures such as her own fashion range.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

The Welsh TV and film star Catherine Zeta-Jones played a lot of bingo while growing up. Moving to the US after marrying Michael Douglas, she has taken up 75-ball bingo instead of the 90-ball version she enjoyed in her native Wales. She’s also not averse to organising her own bingo parties.

With the ever-increasing amount of bingo games online, the popularity of this fun, simple game is likely to continue growing. Boosted by innovative developers conspiring to create wonderfully unique alternatives – there’s a game based on the popular TV show Friends, the very apt Bingo Roulette, and even a version inspired by board game Snakes and Ladders – it’s a corner of the online casino that’ll remain hugely attractive to players.