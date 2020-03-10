4 in the hospital after the chain reaction accident – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A chain reaction accident sent four people to the hospital according to Detroit police.

The accident was caused by a suspicious drunk driver. It happened on Monday at 9:37 in the Van Dyke and Merkel area.

Police say a 39-year-old man was driving a blue Dodge Charger 2019 when he collided with a 2011 Lincoln driven by a 41-year-old woman with a 14-year-old passenger. The Lincoln then hit a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by a 30-year-old man with a 28-year-old passenger.

The four sent to the hospital were in stable condition.

Anyone with information should call the Eleventh Squadron of the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

