& # 39; No one knows my children better than me & # 39;

That's not the only thing that drags the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; since the brunette beauty was previously criticized for letting her youngest son, Reign, have long hair.

Kourtney Kardashian She is addressing the criticisms directed against her when it comes to her upbringing. During an interview with Rose Inc, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star, who shares three children with Mason, Penelope and Reign Scott Disick, talks about the trolls who beat her for kissing her children on the lips.

"I really try not to give energy to things that don't deserve my energy," said the reality star. "From time to time, I can respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really bothers me I definitely have the platform to correct it … but I don't usually think twice."

"No matter what I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad. However, the worst is when people I don't know give unsolicited advice to parents," Kourtney added. "No one knows my children better than me, I have this, I'm fine, thanks."

That is not the only thing for which Kourtney was dragged. The brunette beauty was previously criticized for letting her youngest son, Reign, have long hair. "She really shouldn't worry about children that aren't her own," she wrote in response to a follower. "He is a happy child."

It is far from being the first time that the founder of Poosh is a victim of a mother's shame. Earlier this month, she was criticized for taking her children on vacation too often, as she posted photos of them enjoying a snowy vacation in Finland.

"Don't let your children go to school. Their education is so important more than these trips," said an Instagram user. Many of Kourtney's fans jumped in his defense, telling the enemy that they were "spring break" at that time. Kourtney intervened, responding to the critic: "Exactly it was spring break, but traveling can also be educational."