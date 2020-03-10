& # 39; Jeopardy! & # 39; And & # 39; Wheel of Fortune & # 39; will be recorded without audiences due to coronavirus concerns – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – "Danger!" and "Wheel of Fortune,quot; will be recorded without study audiences amid concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus.

A person close to the shows told The Associated Press on Monday that the measure is being taken as a precaution due to the spread of the virus in numerous communities in the United States and abroad.

Popular games are the latest television project to change plans due to the new coronavirus. Last week, Up News Info announced that it would suspend production of "The Amazing Race,quot; in response to the outbreak.

The programs are recorded months in advance, so presumably quieter programs will not be immediately noticed by viewers at home. Both are filmed in a studio in Culver City, California.

"Danger!" It can be seen from Monday to Friday at 6 p.m. on Texas 21 and "Wheel of Fortune,quot; at 6:30 p.m. in Up News Info 11.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

