& # 39; Diseases know no borders & # 39 ;: the key to cooperation in the response COVID-19 | News

Montreal Canada – The new coronavirus has dominated news headlines for months, with dozens of countries around the world now forced to respond to cases within their borders and develop a plan to face the outbreak.

In North America, the preparation of the United States has been a cause for concern, and experts have questioned whether delays in testing would make it more difficult to contain COVID-19, the disease associated with the virus.

Areas in the northern and southern borders of the United States present a specific challenge, public health officials say, as millions of people cross between Canada and Mexico and the United States each week, and cooperation between those countries will be key to Any response across the continent.

"You can't build a wall high enough to avoid this," said Alison Thomson, an associate professor at the University of Toronto who specializes in public health ethics. "Borders are political barriers, but a virus does not respect them."

So far, the scope of communications between Canada, the United States and Mexico around the coronavirus outbreak is unclear, as is the action plan, although officials in each country said they have systems and are talking with their partners regularly. .

Thomson told Al Jazeera that social cohesion and the understanding that people and countries are together in this will be fundamental to the success of neighboring countries in containing the outbreak and maintaining trust among governments.

"We need to remember that solidarity and public trust and equitable access to medical care will predict how well we will get out of the other side of this," he said, adding that isolationist policies such as those defended by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, they are not effective in a public health emergency.

"This is a reminder," said Thomson, that "we cannot contain these things without global cooperation."

Information exchange

Last week, the Seattle public health official described the coronavirus outbreak there as a "very fluid,quot; and "fast-moving,quot; situation, but assured the public that health workers responded "aggressively,quot; as the body count.

On Tuesday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee said the state was preparing for many additional cases.

At least 22 people died in 160 confirmed cases in the Seattle area alone, officials said on Tuesday, and the possibility of exposure is increasing, with health workers among those at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.

Inslee said state officials were considering "real action," including mandatory measures, to try to stop the spread of the virus. It was not clear what these measures might include, but Inslee told reporters that "he would not be surprised if we have news about it in the coming days."

Visitors pass a warning sign about the spread of germs, after another case of COVID-19 disease caused by the newly identified coronavirus was confirmed in the city, at the annual conference of the Association of Prospectors and Developers of Canada in Toronto, Ontario, Canada (File: Chris Helgren / Reuters)

About 160 km (100 miles) north of Seattle, on the Canadian side of the US border. In the US, public health officials have closely watched the situation, and questions have been raised about whether Ottawa should implement stricter entry regulations for people traveling from the US. UU.

At the end of last week, health officials in the westernmost province of Canada, British Columbia (BC), reported the first "community case,quot; of the coronavirus, a case that does not appear to be related to travel, and for which Health officials cannot identify the source.

"We need to find out the source of his infection," Dr. Bonnie Henry, a BC health officer, told reporters.

Only a few hours earlier, a spokeswoman for the British Columbia Ministry of Health recognized the risks and the challenge of containing the coronavirus across the US-Canada border of 8,891 km (5,525 miles). "Diseases know no limits," Paula Smith told Al Jazeera in an email.

BC has a working relationship with officials in the Pacific Northwest of the USA. He said, pointing to an agreement known as the Pacific Northwest Border Health Alliance, an information exchange and monitoring network that includes five US states. UU. And three provinces and one territory in Canada.

Smith said that BC and the state of Washington have collaborated specifically in the past on investigations of measles cases, among other outbreaks that affected both places.

On the current response of the coronavirus, "health officials (BC) discussed the exchange of information with the state of Washington and yes, if they needed support with laboratory tests, but indicated that they were increasing their capacity for laboratory tests and not they needed assistance right now, "she said.

An official with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said last week that the United States had rejected hundreds of people at its land borders, including more than 100 Canadians who had been denied entry into the northern border. "Some people may find it ironic, but the largest excluded group are Canadians, and it is Canadians who have traveled to China in the past two weeks," said Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

As of March 10, the Canadian public health agency said 79 cases of coronaviruses had been confirmed across the country, mostly in BC and Ontario.

Warning against closures

While public health officials emphasize cooperation, the coronavirus outbreak has also fueled xenophobia, especially against people of Chinese origin, and racist and anti-immigrant views, especially with regard to people crossing borders .

At the end of February, Donald Trump said his administration was "very strongly,quot; analyzing the possibility of closing the country's southern border with Mexico, where the president of the United States. UU. He already promised to build a wall to prevent the entry of asylum seekers. However, Trump reversed his position only a few days later, and told reporters he "was not looking at that at all."

On Tuesday, Trump was criticized online for apparently suggesting on Twitter that a wall "more than ever!" to help stop the coronavirus.

Dr. Carlos Del Río, professor of medicine and global health at Emory University, warned against the closure of the border, which he said would have important repercussions not only on people who come and go daily between Mexico and the US. UU., But they would also disrupt trade and hurt the economy.

Also "it would not be beneficial (for public health) to control this epidemic," he said.

People wear protective masks at Benito Juárez International Airport (File: Carlos Jasso / Reuters)

"Does it make sense? No," Del Rio told Al Jazeera. "I think it would be very counterproductive and I think it would be of zero benefit and much, much disruption for people living on the border … The borders between nations should not impede public health collaboration."

Fernando González is the main epidemiologist of the Department of Public Health in El Paso, Texas, a city north of the US-Mexico border that, according to him, is characterized by the almost constant movement of people and property.

El Paso and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, sit on opposite sides of the Rio Grande. Deeper in the US The city of Las Cruces, New Mexico, is home to approximately 100,000 residents just 74 km (46 miles) north of El Paso. In that "highly dynamic,quot; situation, constant communication is "the way we work," Gonzalez said.

Public health officials in El Paso, Las Cruces and Juárez have been in contact at least twice a day, exchanging information and strategies to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, he explained, and El Paso has the ability to detect the coronavirus locally . Mexico has a total of seven confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization.

Since the H1N1 swine flu pandemic in 2009, Gonzalez said El Paso has implemented a plan to respond to major outbreaks, from delineating emergency response measures to monitoring potential cases and educating the public about best practices.

He added that the health system is also "robust and solid,quot; in Mexico, and that its relationship with its counterparts across the border is strong. "It's good to have those neighbors; they know how to do primary health care … We are prepared."

& # 39; Don't wait & # 39;

Dr. Gerardo Chowell, professor and president of the Department of Population Health Sciences at Georgia State University, said that the swine flu outbreak more than a decade ago set an important precedent for collaboration between US authorities and Mexican

That experience would probably inform today's response to the coronavirus, Chowell said, although it is not clear what the exact plan is in the border areas between the United States and Mexico.

He stressed that having a similar level of resources allocated to public health in both countries is essential, as well as adopting a coordinated approach. "If you only do (something) on ​​one side of the border and you don't do it on the other side, you don't have constant intervention," Chowell told Al Jazeera.

"It can be problematic, and then the transmission chain can succeed (get out) of control."

He said countries must also be proactive and make sure they have a plan ready before they need it. "The mentality is that the virus will arrive because it has to arrive, and it will spread because it is highly transmissible, so what can we do? It will arrive anyway. I don't think it's the right mentality," Chowell said.

"The (World Health Organization) is calling on countries to work hard to stop this transmission and that includes early detection, contact tracing … Don't wait until you have a crisis."