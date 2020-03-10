& # 39; Dinky One & # 39 ;, the latest dating app for men with small packages

Everyone deserves love, and there is literally a dating site for each and every category of people these days. "Dinky One,quot;, the last dating site to appear, is aimed at people with small packages.

According to Mashable, "Dinky One,quot; is a site for people with small penises and for those who like them. In addition, he hopes to break the pressures that media and adult sites exert on the members of men.

"Some men are big, others average and others below average," said company founder David Minns.

“Dinky One allows smaller men to date people outside their circle of friends with the assurance that everyone who uses the site is fully aware. Members can focus on shared interests and continue dating, ”he added.

Dinky One reportedly received approximately 27,000 users when it launched yesterday, and the site has apparently already reaped 5,000 more.

"The boys have not shied away from enrolling in Dinky One," said David Minns. He added that "the global debate about size really matters and it is hoped that somehow the confidence of the male body will be built."

What do you think of these roommates? Will you or someone you know join this? dating site? Let us know your thoughts!