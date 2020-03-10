& # 39; Danger! & # 39; and & # 39; Wheel of Fortune & # 39; decide to record without audience due to the outbreak of coronavirus

It is also said that the production team of each program makes the decision taking into account that the majority of the audience members of & # 39; Jeopardy! & # 39; and & # 39; Wheel of Fortune & # 39; They are people of 60 years.

"Danger!"Y"Wheel of Fortune"They are taking preventive measures in the light of Coronavirus disease. According to reports, the two most popular television programs will begin filming without a live audience starting Tuesday, March 10, as the virus continues to spread in many countries." .

A source reveals to TMZ that the production behind "Jeopardy!" cares about the welfare of the guest Alex Trebex, which currently fights stage 4 pancreatic cancer. It has an imbued system compromised by chemotherapy and other treatments and executives think it will be too risky to expose it to large audiences.

It is also said that they make the decision considering that the majority of the audience members of both "Danger!" and "Wheel of Fortune" are people of 60 years. It has been reported that the majority of coronavirus deaths occurred in elderly patients who also had another disease.

The fact that most of them come from outside the city is also one of the reasons why they will no longer record with the audience. The production considers that the trip is risky and believes that it will give a potential means for the spread of the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, so far there are 423 confirmed cases in the US. UU. It is reported that 29 of which were transmitted from person to person. The agency says that those who run the risk of getting seriously ill from the virus are older adults and those with "serious chronic medical conditions."

"Danger!" and "Wheel of Fortune" are the latest programs affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Prior to this, the SXSW music and entertainment festival announced its cancellation. "The City of Austin has canceled the March dates for SXSW … SXSW will faithfully follow the instructions of the City," a statement from the festival organizers said Friday, March 6. "We are devastated to share this news with you … This is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working on the ramifications of this unprecedented situation."

The announcement came after the news that the heads of Facebook, Twitter, Netflix, Amazon, Apple and TikTok had withdrawn their presentations from the event.