25 shocking secrets about the outbreak

As the planet deals with the spread of the coronavirus, it now infects more than 105,000 people in more than 80 countries and more than 3,600 succumb to the life-threatening virus since early January (as of March 8), a film that It represents the large-budget version of Hollywood One of the extremes that could contain a pandemic of this kind is to celebrate 25 years since the first time it scared the public.

March 10, 1995 Outbreak He reached theaters, facing heroes Dustin Hoffman Y Rene Russo against the spread of a fictional virus similar to Ebola known as Motaba, brought to the United States by an African monkey and evil military leaders interpreted by Donald Sutherland Y Morgan Freeman. The movie, directed by Wolfgang Petersen, it was a success. Nor was it exactly as precise as it existed.

Unlike the successful Contagion of Stephen Soderbergh of 2011, which looks more like the situation we are currently in (although amplified to the nth dramatic degree), Brian Amman, disease expert and ecologist at the Centers for Control and Prevention of Diseases, considered that Outbreak was the least accurate representation of the outbreak of disease in modern cinema and television.

"This one has so many flaws," he said. Cabling in October. "It's total chaos. It's a disaster. It's pure Hollywood fiction."

(And if he is panicking that anything he has seen in Outbreak to Contagion movies can happen with COVID-19, Amman said the following: "The viruses he has seen in these clips are basically Hollywood fiction, and the real -virus of life that are out there almost never, if any, of action as fast as what you just saw in these clips. "