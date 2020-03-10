25 shocking secrets about the outbreak

How is this for time?
As the planet deals with the spread of the coronavirus, it now infects more than 105,000 people in more than 80 countries and more than 3,600 succumb to the life-threatening virus since early January (as of March 8), a film that It represents the large-budget version of Hollywood One of the extremes that could contain a pandemic of this kind is to celebrate 25 years since the first time it scared the public.
March 10, 1995 Outbreak He reached theaters, facing heroes Dustin Hoffman Y Rene Russo against the spread of a fictional virus similar to Ebola known as Motaba, brought to the United States by an African monkey and evil military leaders interpreted by Donald Sutherland Y Morgan Freeman. The movie, directed by Wolfgang Petersen, it was a success. Nor was it exactly as precise as it existed.
Unlike the successful Contagion of Stephen Soderbergh of 2011, which looks more like the situation we are currently in (although amplified to the nth dramatic degree), Brian Amman, disease expert and ecologist at the Centers for Control and Prevention of Diseases, considered that Outbreak was the least accurate representation of the outbreak of disease in modern cinema and television.
"This one has so many flaws," he said. Cabling in October. "It's total chaos. It's a disaster. It's pure Hollywood fiction."
(And if he is panicking that anything he has seen in Outbreak to Contagion movies can happen with COVID-19, Amman said the following: "The viruses he has seen in these clips are basically Hollywood fiction, and the real -virus of life that are out there almost never, if any, of action as fast as what you just saw in these clips. "
While the idea of a Outbreak Looking back in honor of its 25th anniversary might not be the best right now, after all, we have the best: 25 of the most amazing secrets of the movie!
1. Hoffman's character originally written with Harrison Ford in mind. Coincidentally, the character of Ford in Bounty hunter It had been developed for Hoffman, who spent months meeting with producers before leaving for differences in vision.
2. According to Hoffman, Mel Gibson Y Sylvester Stallone they were offered the role after Ford, but they also rejected it.
3. If Betsy, the white-headed Capuchin monkey, seemed familiar, it was because he was the same monkey that appeared as Marcel, Ross's pet in the first seasons of friends.
4. The role of the monkey in the movie was false friends when a poster showed Marcel as the star of the fictional film Outbreak 2: The virus takes Manhattan.
5. However, there are no natural capuchin monkeys in the African continent. They are native to Central and South America.
Warner Bros / Punch Productions / Kopelson Entertainment
6. Similarly, when the premiere of the film reveals that the setting is "Zaire, 1967,quot;, that is not entirely accurate. The country was only called Zaire between 1971 and 1997. In & # 39; 67, it was called the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which it returned to in 1997.
7. There are also no natural pine cones in redwood forests, despite what is shown in the film.
8. In the movie, Cuba Gooding Jr.Major Salt tells the character of Hoffman that he is from Sioux City, South Dakota. The only problem? There is no Sioux City in SD. Is in Iowa
9. Yellow suits like the Kevin SpaceyThe character he is wearing when infected is pressurized with positive pressure (which means that the air can escape if it breaks, but never inside) by means of a small motor inside and a set of batteries, although the suit does not show signs of being inflated at all (and when the helmets move, no air comes out). Realistically, the tear in his suit should not have ended with an infection.
10. In scenes where Hoffman's character wears his Army uniform, he is not seen wearing his Army helmet, even though he is required to do so. This was done because the actor refused, since he did not like the way he looked on the screen while using it.
11. when Outbreak was in production, a competitive movie based on Richard Preston1992 article in The New Yorker which became the best selling book of 1994 Hot zone, based on a 1989 outbreak of the Ebola virus, was under development with Robert Redford Y Jodie Foster set to star and Ridley Scott attached as director. That movie broke down for script reasons.
12. Producer Lynda Obstwho finally turned Hot zone In a NatGeo miniseries in 2019, he recalled that Petersen tried to attract Redford to his production. "It was really horrible," he said. The Hollywood reporter last year, remembering a call he received from Redford, saying, "Don't worry, I'm hanging up."
Peter Sorel / Warner Bros / Punch Prods / Kopelson / Kobal / Shutterstock
13. When producer Arnold Kopelson lost the rights to Preston's book for Obst, hired Laurence Dworet, a doctor and Robert Roy Pool to create an original story that covered similar material. Hoffman was not so fan of the script, calling Peter Jahrling, the principal research scientist of the Institute of Medical Research of Infectious Diseases of the United States Army first identified the Ebola-Reston virus, to provide scientific advice to filmmakers at the beginning of film production. "Dustin Hoffman said: & # 39; This script makes no sense to me. Could you explain it? & # 39; And I said," Don't ask me. Ask the fool who wrote it, "Jahrling reminded The New York Times in 1995.
14. According to 1994 NYT article about the two virus films at war, Ted Tally (Silence of inocents), Jeb Stuart (The fugitive) Y Carrie fisher (You know, Princess Leia) Everyone was hired to work on the script.
15. It is said that Hoffman insisted that the late poet Maya Angelou being hired to make the end of the film less depressing, although it is said that little of his work came to the finished product.
16. The scenes of Cedar Creek in Outbreak They were filmed in Ferndale, California, a picturesque dairy town of the Victorian era in Humboldt County. The city, which was repairing damage caused by an earthquake of magnitude 7.1 in 1992, was also home to two television productions in the late 1970s: Salem Lot, a miniseries adaptation of Stephen King novel and Death in Canaan, a movie about a boy from Connecticut accused of murdering his mother.
17. With Warner Brothers' commitment to inject $ 5 million into the city's economy, Ferndale citizens allowed tanks and helicopters to become a regular part of their daily lives for almost two months of filming. Not all guests loved the experience. "It was frankly a pain in the …" Jose Briseno, a retiree who lives in the city, told San Francisco Chronicle in 1995.
Peter Sorel / Warner Bros / Punch Prods / Kopelson / Kobal / Shutterstock
18. In 2016, Petersen told DW.com that he was surprised by Hoffman's "insecurity,quot; while they both worked together. "He is very similar to a theater actor; he always has problems with very simple things like turning around and having a certain expression on his face," he explained. "You know, those typical movie star moments. I was very insecure about it. So with the & # 39; great Dustin Hoffman & # 39 ;, I really had to take his hand and say: & # 39; look Dustin, what I will do it for you. I couldn't believe it. Here it was, representing something for Dustin Hoffman. "
He continued: "There was always a bit of jealousy because I knew I originally wanted Harrison Ford for the role (in the movie Outbreak) And Harrison Ford, of course, does that while he sleeps. He had these moments when he said: & # 39; I can't do this, Wolfgang! & # 39; And I would say, what is the problem? You just turn around slowly and use your body language. And he said: "Yes, I know, Harrison Ford would do that in a second, right?"
19. The bomb that explodes over the ocean at the end of the movie was originally written to explode on the bottom, vaporizing it. The sequence of effects that show the destruction was created, but test projections forced the filmmakers to re-shoot the end to allow the city to be saved. CGI artists at Boss Film Studios added a small note to the bomb that said "A Ferndale with love, Boss Film Studios."
20. While Outbreak shows the identification and synthesis of enough antibodies to treat the entire city in 24 hours, it would never happen so quickly in real life. "If you can make antibodies that worked," Preston told NYT from the movie in 1995, "you could clone many of them to save a city. But it would take between six months and a year."
21. The girl in the movie who is playing with Betsy the monkey in her yard? Nothing less than Kara keoughdaughter of Royal Housewives of Orange County album Jeana keough.
22. When the film was released, there was an outbreak in real life of the Ebola virus in Zaire.
23. According to 2014 THR According to the story, the premiere of the movie in Los Angeles in 1995 left people a little dizzy at the later party, where when the guest was heard commenting: "After watching a movie like this, you don't want to eat something that someone else Has touched,quot;.
24. The film scared $ 13.4 million at the premiere weekend, spending three weeks at number 1 until the Chris Farley comedy Tommy Boy was released. He went on to raise more than $ 189 million worldwide.
25. In 2013, NBC made a pilot production commitment to a one-hour series based on the film. Co-written by the former ER executive producers John wells Y Jack orman, the medical thriller followed a set of characters as they compete to contain a deadly virus before it becomes a global pandemic. However, it never seemed to have entered production.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.