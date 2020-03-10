2017 clip of Adrienne Bailon admitting she doesn't wash her hands after using the bathroom reappears after the coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus causes everyone around the world to take extra precautions in relation to their personal hygiene, and now people look sideways if their hygiene is not as strict as it should be. An old clip by Adrienne Bailon that explains in "The Real,quot; why she doesn't wash her hands when she uses the bathroom at home has recently resurfaced after the outbreak of coronavirus and social networks are dragging her for it.

The ladies of "The Real,quot; are known for sharing some of the most intimate details of their personal lives, but an old clip by Adrienne Bailon who admits not to wash his hands after using the bathroom has many doubts.

Since everyone is very alert to health and germs these days due to the coronavirus, fans were surprised when the 2017 clip of the program began to resurface online again recently. In the clip, Adrienne admits not to wash her hands, as her fellow co-hosts Tamera Mowry, Jeannie Mai and Loni Love try to convince her otherwise.

A fan told Adrienne: "You need to wash your hands after using the bathroom, period." Adrienne shook her head and said "no," then continued, saying, "What did I touch? Is it my house?" Tamera then interrupts and informs him that when he uses the bathroom, he touches his "butt."

That was not enough to convince Adrienne, who replied: "Toilet paper touches my butt. I don't touch my butt. And I don't always touch my butt." She continued explaining that at that time everyone in her house was ill, except her, and she believed that the reason was because she surrounded herself with germs.

Well, that's fine then.

Roommates, what do you think about this?