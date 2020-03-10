14 Bollywood songs to make your Holi more colorful

Holi is a time to put aside problems and enjoy the moment with your friends, family and loved ones. In addition to colors and bhang, Holi's celebrations are never completed without touching some classic Bollywood numbers that celebrate the beautiful festival of colors. Then, we decided to select the perfect playlist for you with songs ranging from Holi Key Din in the 70s to War's recent Jai Jai Shiv Shankar song. Scroll below to find out which songs make the cut for the perfect Holi 2020 playlist.