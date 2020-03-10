14 Bollywood songs to make your Holi more colorful

Holi is a time to put aside problems and enjoy the moment with your friends, family and loved ones. In addition to colors and bhang, Holi's celebrations are never completed without touching some classic Bollywood numbers that celebrate the beautiful festival of colors. Then, we decided to select the perfect playlist for you with songs ranging from Holi Key Din in the 70s to War's recent Jai Jai Shiv Shankar song. Scroll below to find out which songs make the cut for the perfect Holi 2020 playlist.
Balam Pichkari – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
This guarantees that the crowd will accelerate.
Chhan Ke Mohalla – Action Replayy (2010)
Ladies, get ready with your thumkas for this one.
Do me a favor Let's play Holi – Waqt: The race against time (2005)
Drink some bhang and release this preppy song.
Holi Khele Raghuveera – Baghbaan (2003)
Sung by no less than Amitabh Bachchan, this is a unanimous favorite.
Soni Soni – Mohabbatein (2000)
Playing Holi in blouses and miniskirts … this number of foot pounding is perfect for the young brigade.
Ang se ang – darr (1993)
This cheerful and mischievous number is a must on your playlist.
Rang Barse – Silsila (1981)
Amitabh Bacchan and Rekha sizzle in this evergreen song.
Holi Ke Din – Sholay (1975)
No Holi party is complete without this celebration number!
Aaj Na Chodenge – Kati Patang (1970)
Asha Parekh in love with the lovely Rajesh Khanna … this song really highlights the love in Holi.
Holi Aaye Re Kanhayee – Indian Mother (1957)
An old but good!
Jai Jai Shiv Shankar – War (2019)
Gali Gali – Pataakha (2018)
Badri Ki Dulhaniya – Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya (2017)
Go Pagal – Jolly L.L.B 2 (2017)