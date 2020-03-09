Zion Williamson sets the tone with a series of mates when Pelicans dispatch Timberwolves | NBA News

Zion Williamson set the tone for a dominant New Orleans Pelicans victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves with a series of emphatic falls in the first quarter.

Still hosting an outside shot in the playoffs, the Pelicans went to Portland for tenth place in the Western Conference and achieved four Memphis games in eighth place with a decisive 120-108 victory.

The Pelicans are 11-9 in their last 20 games and have won 15 of their last 18 games against opponents with lost records.

Williamson's first appearance in Minnesota contributed to a crowd of 18,978 spectators and the two teams with the highest score in the NBA in the span of more than four weeks from the exchange deadline of February 6 did not disappoint.

It took Williamson 16 seconds to assert himself, leading bullish to the lane with little impediment in the first possession and throwing a blow with both hands.

The first 19-year general selection in the 2019 Draft had four mates in the first seven and a half minutes of the game, including two perfect Lonzo Ball passes that occurred during a 21-4 start by The Pelicans barely cover more than four minutes















0:19



Lonzo Ball connected with Zion Williamson for an alley across the court during the Pelicans victory against the Timberwolves



Ball's first alley traveled almost three quarters of the court.

Williamson finished the game with 23 points in 9 of 15 shots. In doing so, he became the first NBA player to score more than 20 points in at least 16 of his first 20 career games, according to ESPN Research, from Michael Jordan in the 1984-85 season for Chicago.

















1:50



Highlights of the clash of the New Orleans Pelicans with the Minnesota Timberwolves in week 20 of the NBA



"It took us all night. We were not disappointed today. You could see from beginning to end that he was definitely determined to win this victory," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said.

The Pelicans have certainly come alive since Williamson's debut, but the presence of veteran guard Jrue Holiday, however, cannot be ruled out in his improvement.

Holiday has just lost his second triple-double against Minnesota in less than a week, adding 37 points this season and adding nine rebounds and eight assists on Sunday.

"Jrue was amazing today. These performances from him have come a lot lately," Williamson said. "It was one of those games where we need a bucket to regain momentum, he was there."

















2:00



Jrue Holiday scored 37 points in 13-20 shots with three triples, nine rebounds, eight assists along with a steal and blocking against Minnesota



This was the fourth Holiday performance of 30 points of the season. In three clashes with the Wolves this season, he is averaging more than 27 points.

"When they made their effort, we had stops, and we had some big stops, and the change of momentum was in the opposite direction," Holiday said.

