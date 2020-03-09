Zaya Wade makes her red carpet debut: Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union couldn't be more proud

After being the topic of online conversation for quite some time, Zaya Wade made her red carpet debut. His father Dwyane Wade and stepmother Gabrielle Union couldn't be more proud.

Zaya revealed that she was part of the LGBTQIA + community last year when she attended Miami Pride. Less than a year later, Dwyane revealed that he is the proud father of a transgender daughter.

The audience split when the announcement came.

While some praised Dwyane for being an accepting father, others felt it was too early to allow Zaya to make the decision to make the transition, since he is only 12 years old.

Last night, the family attended the Truth Awards that honored the achievements of the LGBTQIA + black community and its allies.

Zaya woke up in a green and black suit that had a touch of fuchsia in her pants.

Wade shared a photo of his daughter through Instagram along with a legend that said: Todos Everyone allows him to come back, his name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya's first red carpet and we couldn't be more proud of how she handled the questions she was asked. It has become one of the young faces and voices of the LGBTQ + community. "

Gabrielle also shared a video of the three accompanied by a subtitle that read: ‘We keep moving forward. We continue to lead with love, light and hope for a better and more inclusive world. Stay still and angry if you want. We keep pressing. Always. & # 39;

This happens after Dwyane visited The Ellen Show, where he revealed exactly how Zaya came out as a trans.

‘Zaya, our 12-year-old girl, returned home. I don't know if everyone knows it, originally called Zion; Zion, born as a child, came home and said: ‘Hello, I want to talk to you. I think that in the future, I am ready to live my truth. And I want to be referred to as she and she. I would love to be called Zaya. "

It's great to see Zaya living in his truth.



