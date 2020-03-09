Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope impress as England fights on the last day of Sri Lanka's warming | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML7084aeb94befd90850dc98c7f5cb7d9711% %MINIFYHTML7084aeb94befd90850dc98c7f5cb7d9712%

Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope made half a century while England fought during the third and final day of their warm-up match against a Sri Lankan XI board in Katunayake.

England finished 320/7, 391 races ahead of the hosts, with Crawley (91), Pope (77) and Ben Stokes (43) doing most of the races.

With the option for each side to use 16 players, captain Joe Root and wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler did not hit again, having made 78 and 79 respectively in the first innings.

The president's match against XI is a four-day first-class competition, where England is expected to choose its preferred side before the series of tests.

Most of the batters in England had a useful time in between during the three days in Katunayake.

Crawley in particular looked in good contact as he followed his 43 on the first day with 91 of 99 balls in the second inning.

The 22-year-old hit 17 limits before being caught half-dumb on the first ball after lunch.

Ollie Pope impressed by England

Joe Denly was brilliantly caught in the second slip by 27, while Stokes, who only faced five deliveries in the first inning, was fired for 43 of 42 balls while looking for a fifth successive limit against Duvindu Tillakaratne.

Keaton Jennings reached the fold after Crawley was fired and did not increase his chances of a trial retreat since he was caught lbw by 23, having been fired by the same method for 19 in the first innings.

The 27-year-old is back on the team for the first time in a year, but may lose a place in the XI.

Pope looked impressive when he managed 77, while wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes did not finish in the 20s for the second time in the game and Sam Curran was caught by 26.

