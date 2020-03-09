Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Italy blocks millions as coronavirus cases increase
Italy imposed an unprecedented blockade in peacetime on Sunday that will affect 16 million people in much of the north of the country, as authorities reported an increase of more than 50 percent in confirmed cases of the previous day. Here are the latest updates about the virus and a map of where it has spread.
Italy now has 7,375 confirmed cases, and 366 people have died from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. The government measure is a sign that restrictive restrictions, which clash with the core values of Western democracies, may be necessary to contain and overcome the epidemic.
"We are the new Wuhan," a Milan resident told our journalist, referring to the Chinese city where the virus was first discovered, and which was then cordoned off by the authorities.
But the debate has already erupted on how well the Italian government can enforce the new rules and if the Italians will obey them.
Yesterday: As the number of victims of the virus in the United States exceeded 500 cases on Sunday, the US authorities I worried that the existing containment efforts were not enough. The country's leading infectious disease expert said officials should "be prepared to take appropriate measures to contain and mitigate the outbreak."
Markets: Asian markets opened sharply down today, after Saudi Arabia reduced its oil export prices over the weekend and investors digested the relentless worldwide spread of the coronavirus. Investors also forecast sharp falls on Wall Street and Europe.
Cruise: the Grand Princess, which has remained off the coast of California after 21 people on board were positive for the virus, was expected to dock today in Oakland. Passengers will be taken to military facilities in the United States to be tested and quarantined.
As officials across Europe strive to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus, this is clear: public health measures that make sense for a country can have negative effects on its neighbors.
The Italian blockade can ultimately save lives, for example, but Analysts say it will paralyze the economic heart of the country and almost certainly cause a recession on the continent.
Officials in Brussels also criticized the efforts of France, Germany and the Czech Republic to lift controls on the export of medical protective equipment, measures that prove a sense of unity that was frayed by the recent departure of the Great Britain block.
Go deeper: Europe's generous social policies, which include programs and regulations that protect workers, provide low-cost medical care or help companies overcome periods of shortage, could serve as a vaccine against a recession.
Holding on to hope in Idlib
Some of Idlib's civilians still hold on to the hope that the growing deployment of Turkish troops in the province will stop an attack on the rebels by Syrian government forces and Russian fighter jets. But even though a The ceasefire that went into effect last week seems to remain, few believe it will last.
Related: Five years ago, many people on the border island of Lesbos, Greece, greeted Syrian refugees with empathy as they crossed the country en route to northern Europe. Now, some residents of Lesbos are forming civil patrols to surround them, and establishing roadblocks to prevent them from reaching refugee camps.
If you have 8 minutes, it's worth it
The race for a Labor leader
Lisa Nandy, above, who competes to lead the opposition Labor Party in Britain, has a more centrist policy than its main rivals. That is one of the reasons why she is a clear loser in a race that Keir Starmer, Brexit politics leader of the party under Jeremy Corbyn, is favored to win.
But Nandy, 40, is a woman from the north of England, the place where analysts say the Labor betrayed her working-class roots. In that sense, She represents an alternative model of how the party could rehabilitate itself from the losses it suffered under the leadership of Mr. Corbyn.
"This has taken a long time to come," he said of the recent electoral failure, "and I don't think the Labor Party has had an honest recognition of how deep it is and how long and how far behind are the roots of this." go to communities like mine. "
This is what is happening most.
Lebanon: Amid protesters' calls for the government to prioritize national concerns, the country plans to stop paying $ 1.2 billion in foreign currency debts that are due today.
Afghanistan: President Ashraf Ghani was expected to be He swore by another mandate today, but his rival in a disputed September election issued invitations for a parallel oath ceremony. Grief events can threaten peace talks about the country's future between the United States and the Taliban that will begin tomorrow.
Political spies: Erik Prince, a security contractor close to the Trump administration, worked to recruit former American and British spies to infiltrate groups deemed hostile to Trump's agenda, a Times investigation found.
Nazi collaborators: An American judge ordered last week that a 94-year-old man return to Germany, where he remains a citizen and where he served as a guard in a Nazi concentration camp during World War II. It may be the end of a long-term effort to eliminate Nazi collaborators from the often welcoming US stocks.
António Guterres: In an interview for the "In Her Words,quot; newsletter of The Times, the UN secretary general explained why he calls himself a feminist.
Cook: French onion soup It comes from a 1954 booklet that The Times simply called "Soups," which had 20 recipes for "thick and thin, hot and cold,quot; soups, but our kitchen team has updated this recipe with sherry and wine to add more flavors.
Watch: "Hillary," a four-part documentary about Hillary Clinton, examines public fixation about the former first lady and presidential candidate.
Read: "Capital and ideology," the latest book by French economist Thomas Piketty, describes a great theory of inequality.
Smarter life: The surplus data from your wireless service provider can accumulate quickly. Here we show you how to keep your invoice under control.
And now for the backstory in …
Coronavirus by numbers
The coronavirus outbreak can be difficult to follow, especially the statistics. Adam Kucharski, who studies the mathematics behind the outbreaks of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, recently He talked to The Times about how people should see the data.
A sign Mr. Kucharski looks for is when the first case in an area is a death: "That suggests that he already had a lot of community transmission," he said.
"Suppose the mortality rate for cases is around 1 percent, which is plausible," he continued. "If you have a death, then that person probably got sick about three weeks ago. That means he probably had about 100 cases three weeks ago, actually."
"In the next three weeks," he added, "that number could well have doubled, then doubled and then doubled again. So you're currently seeing 500 cases, maybe 1,000 cases."
When considering the mortality rate, Mr. Kucharski suggested that people pay attention to the level of variable risk for different age groups, particularly people between 70 and 80 years.
"Above all, we are seeing that perhaps 1 percent of symptomatic cases are fatal at all ages," he said. "What is also important is that 1 percent is not evenly distributed. In the younger groups, we are perhaps talking about 0.1 percent, which means that when you enter the older groups, you are possibly talking about 5 percent, 10 percent of cases are fatal. "
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Miguel
Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about the agreement between the US. UU. And the Taliban.
• Here is today's mini crossword puzzle and a clue: below (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Parul Sehgal, a book critic for the Times, talked about his reading schedule at midnight, his review process and more for the "How I do it,quot; feature of The Cut.