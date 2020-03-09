Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Italy blocks millions as coronavirus cases increase

Italy imposed an unprecedented blockade in peacetime on Sunday that will affect 16 million people in much of the north of the country, as authorities reported an increase of more than 50 percent in confirmed cases of the previous day. Here are the latest updates about the virus and a map of where it has spread.

Italy now has 7,375 confirmed cases, and 366 people have died from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. The government measure is a sign that restrictive restrictions, which clash with the core values ​​of Western democracies, may be necessary to contain and overcome the epidemic.

"We are the new Wuhan," a Milan resident told our journalist, referring to the Chinese city where the virus was first discovered, and which was then cordoned off by the authorities.

But the debate has already erupted on how well the Italian government can enforce the new rules and if the Italians will obey them.