Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Countries increase their restrictions to limit the spread of coronavirus

Israel, which has 41 confirmed cases of coronavirus, announced a 14-day quarantine for all international arrivals, joining a list of countries that increase their control measures.

Saudi Arabia closed air and sea travel to nine countries; Egypt limited access to its most famous temples along the Nile in Luxor; governments across Europe canceled major events; and the United States considered instituting its own restrictions as its cases approached 600.

The biggest example in everyone's mind, and perhaps a case study for the West, was Italy, where a blockade that affected 16 million people continued, but was complicated by protests in at least two dozen prisons. With 9,172 cases on Monday, Italy surpassed South Korea as the site of the largest outbreak outside of China.

Worldwide:

The first schools reopened in China on Monday, but experts warned that it would take time to know how well the country's containment measures worked.

Grand Princess passengers, the cruise with at least 21 cases of the virus, will wait up to three days at the port of Oakland, California, before disembarking. Thousands will be quarantined.

Coronavirus cases in Britain increased to more than 300, as officials considered taking more aggressive measures soon.

Live under confinement: "In just two weeks, all the usual certainties are gone, ”writes a Opinion contributor who lives in Milan. "It has been a spiritual exercise to let go."