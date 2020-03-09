Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Countries increase their restrictions to limit the spread of coronavirus
Israel, which has 41 confirmed cases of coronavirus, announced a 14-day quarantine for all international arrivals, joining a list of countries that increase their control measures.
Saudi Arabia closed air and sea travel to nine countries; Egypt limited access to its most famous temples along the Nile in Luxor; governments across Europe canceled major events; and the United States considered instituting its own restrictions as its cases approached 600.
The biggest example in everyone's mind, and perhaps a case study for the West, was Italy, where a blockade that affected 16 million people continued, but was complicated by protests in at least two dozen prisons. With 9,172 cases on Monday, Italy surpassed South Korea as the site of the largest outbreak outside of China.
Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.
Worldwide:
-
The first schools reopened in China on Monday, but experts warned that it would take time to know how well the country's containment measures worked.
-
Grand Princess passengers, the cruise with at least 21 cases of the virus, will wait up to three days at the port of Oakland, California, before disembarking. Thousands will be quarantined.
-
Coronavirus cases in Britain increased to more than 300, as officials considered taking more aggressive measures soon.
Live under confinement: "In just two weeks, all the usual certainties are gone, ”writes a Opinion contributor who lives in Milan. "It has been a spiritual exercise to let go."
Inauguration of rockets and duels in Kabul
The capital of Afghanistan remained blocked most of Monday after A rocket bombing hit the city, not far from a strange scene in which the president and his main rival took an oath, separated only by a thin wall.
Although some in the audience took cover, President Ashraf Ghani refused to leave the stage and urged calm. "I am not wearing an armored vest," Mr. Ghani said, opening his jacket. “We have seen great attacks. A couple of explosions shouldn't scare us. "
The attacks occurred in the midst of a complicated peace process: the talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, which were due to begin on Tuesday, are now delayed.
Background: President Ghani, winner of a highly contested vote, announced that he would continue with his inauguration. His rival, Abdullah Abdullah, who accused him of winning unfairly, promised that he would support his neighbor.
Context: "It feels like an unknown territory," Mujib Mashal, a Times correspondent in Afghanistan, told me in a WhatsApp message. “During the past 18, 19 years of presence in the United States, three of the four presidential elections have been contested. But at no time did we go to a situation in which we had declared two governments. This is the first time it happens. "
Shares plummet, shaken by the oil market and the coronavirus
US stocks suffered their worst decline since the height of the financial crisis more than a decade ago. The S,amp;P 500 index fell another 7 percent; In Europe, the main benchmark shares indexes fell more than 7 percent. Here are the Latest updates from the markets.
The losses were part of the market's reaction to the coronavirus epidemic, but the immediate cause of the mass sale was a war on oil prices between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which could devastate oil producers in Venezuela and Iran and even destroy the oil companies in the country. U.S.
Crude oil lost almost a quarter of its value, the type of decline that has not happened in almost 30 years, which led to a collapse in the prices of the shares of companies and businesses that provide services to the oil sector and gas. Manufacturers and banks, which are sensitive to concerns about the economy, also fell.
If you have 9 minutes, it's worth it
"I want to be an ambassador of hope,quot;
A year ago, Adam Castillejo, above, was introduced to the world as the "London Patient,quot;, only the second person who was cured of H.I.V. Mr. Castillejo, 40, Now he has chosen to reveal his identity, after realizing that his story carried a powerful message of optimism.
"This is a unique position to be," he said. "A unique and very humble position."
This is what is happening most.
U.S. presidential race UU .: On Tuesday, several primaries will be held, including the crucial state of Michigan, as the industrial Midwest focuses on the contest to face President Trump between Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.
North Korea: The country launched multiple projectiles in its second weapons test in a week, the South Korean army said.
MH17 test: Four former Russian agents are being tried in absentia for the demolition of a passenger plane over eastern Ukraine in 2014. The trial may involve senior Kremlin officials.
Snapshot: Above, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, at Westminster Abbey for the celebration of Commonwealth Day. Your final real commitment. After this, they will go to their new home in western Canada to begin a life of semi-royalty.
What we are hearing: This Radio Lab podcast about a journalist, Latif Nasser, who discovers a detainee from Guantanamo Bay with the same name he was authorized to be transferred in 2016 but is still trapped inside the prison. "The program takes him on a wild trip to Morocco, Sudan and inside the US military barbed wire prison in Cuba," says Alisha Haridasani Gupta, who writes In Her Words.
Now, a break from the news
Cook: This old school recipe for suffocated chicken, which our food editor, Sam Sifton, calls "the culinary equivalent of a loaded blanket and a nap on the couch: safe and homey,quot; in his newsletter.
Read: In her third memory, "Untamed," Glennon Doyle, who founded the Christian blog for Momastery parents, talks about her divorce from her husband and her marriage to soccer star Abby Wambach.
Watch: A two-part episode of "Oprah’s Book Club,quot; featured Jeanine Cummins, whose novel about a Mexican woman and her son provoked a violent reaction.
Smarter life: It is likely that your colleagues do not read much of what you write: emails, notes, slacks, but there are ways to solve it.
And now for the backstory in …
Reporting in Syria
Our head of the Istanbul office, Carlotta Gall, is covering a tense moment in the nine-year civil war in Syria, as government forces backed by Russian fighter jets have been approach the last city controlled by the country's rebels. He recently spoke by email with Mike Ives, on the Briefings team, about what it is to report there.
Did your last trip to Syria feel riskier than the previous ones?
Fortunately our trip to Idlib was not particularly dangerous. Sometimes we could hear planes in the sky, we heard a projectile land in a nearby neighborhood, but nothing came very close to where we were working.
But I saw that the Syrians around us were very nervous when we received radio reports that Russian warplanes were in heaven. They have learned that Russian planes are extremely dangerous and unleash devastating and powerful bombs, and seem to point frequently to civilian areas, especially hospitals, schools and markets.
Do you highlight some scenes or stories of Idlib?
What surprised me was to hear how many people had fled their homes in the middle of the night, often only in the clothes they were wearing. There has been a very rapid advance by the Syrian-Russian forces, and people are suddenly in extreme danger. There are many who do not own cars, and families had to pile up completely, sometimes five people, on a motorcycle.
The most powerful quotation of his article: "The only option is to wait for death,quot; comes from a woman who had fled to the city of Idlib and had settled in a nearby town. It was transmitted by his son Hikmat al-Khatib, an orthopedic surgeon. What is your story?
He runs the main hospital in the city of Maaret Misrin. He is torn in three ways. Her young daughter has cancer, so she sought treatment for her in Turkey and moved her wife, a psychologist who works with refugees, and three children to Turkey. But he stayed to continue working in the hospital. Then his hometown was attacked and his parents had to flee. Now his family is divided into three villages, and he is starting to despair of not being able to protect them.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Melina
Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about an abortion case before the US Supreme Court. UU.
• Here is our Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a clue: Below (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Our reporters felt like they were in a thriller sometimes while reporting on Peter Nygard, a rich Canadian playboy accused of sexually abusing poor teenagers in the Bahamas.