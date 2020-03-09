XFL Power Rating: DC Defenders, Los Angeles Wildcats Rise; Dallas Renegades Slide

The Houston Roughnecks improved to 5-0 on Saturday, but not without controversy.

The XFL admitted an arbitration error that would have left time on the clock at the end of the Roughnecks game against the Seattle Dragons. P.J.'s knee Walker seemed to be down with two seconds left, which would have given the Dragons time for one more play. Houston, however, escaped with a 32-23 victory.

It is a difficult place for the young league, and eclipsed another victory of the best team in the league.

Here's a look at the XFL power ratings of Sporting News in Week 6.

XFL power rating

1. Houston Roughnecks (5-0)

The ugly ending took an impressive return from the Roughnecks. Houston followed Seattle 14-0 before Walker led a pair of TD units before halftime. The Roughnecks also scored 18 points unanswered in the second half. Walker passed for 351 yards and three touchdowns and now has 1,338 yards, 15 touchdowns and only four interceptions midway through the season. Cam Phillips had 10 catches for 122 yards and also a pair of touchdowns. Houston travels to New York in week 6.

2. Defenders D.C. (3-2)

The Defenders beat Cardale Jones in favor or Tyree Jackson, who spent 9 of 14 passes for 39 yards. Jhurell Pressley broke out with 15 carries for 107 yards, and the defense came out huge in the red zone. The Defenders are 3-0 at home and 0-2 on the road, and they stay at home against Dallas in Week 6.

3. St. Louis BattleHawks (3-2)

St. Louis lost the opportunity to rise in the standings with a defeat on the road before D.C. Jordan Ta & # 39; amu had 15 of 25 passes for 174 yards. The tandem of Matt Jones (13 carries, 70 yards) and Christine Michael (12 carries, 69 yards) was effective, but the BattleHawks went 0 by 3 in the red zone. Terence Garvin had 16 total tackles in an impressive defensive effort. St. Louis resumes the action in Tampa Bay.

4. New York Guardians (3-2)

Luis Pérez has stabilized the quarterback for the Guardians, and led New York to his second consecutive victory in a 30-12 victory over Dallas. He went for 229 yards, a TD and an INT, but it was his 80-yard TD pass to Colby Pearson that made the difference. New York also received an interception return for a Ryan Mueller TD and a 97-yard initial kickback for an Austin Walter TD. New York against Houston this week will try to achieve three straight wins.

5. Los Angeles Wildcats (2-3)

The Wildcats won a 41-34 shootout with Tampa Bay to move up the standings. Josh Johnson led a 17-0 comeback with four TD passes and continues to improve every week. He has 11 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions in the last two Wildcats games. Ahmad Dixon led the defense with 10 tackles. The Wildcats were 5 of 5 in the red zone. Los Angeles can continue rolling in Seattle in week 6.

6. Dallas Renegades (2-3)

The Forsaken had no Landry Jones (knee), and Philip Nelson (28 of 49, 210 yards, 2 INT) had problems in place. Dallas had 14 carries for 56 yards in the loss to New York. The Forsaken have dropped consecutive games and probably won't have Jones next week against D.C. How will coach Bob Stoops gather this team?

7. Seattle Dragons (1-4)

Seattle attempted a ground and pound attack that achieved 100 yards on 32 carries, and PJ Daniels (14 of 22, 114 yards) struggled to make plays in the field in the air game, but still adds a threat in the running game ( 10 leads, 30 yards) this offense needs. The Dragons flew two tracks against the Roughnecks, but at least they showed that they can stand with the best in the league. The deep Jordan Martin led the defense with eight tackles and one interception.

8. Tampa Bay Vipers (1-3)

The Vipes left a 17-0 lead against Los Angeles. Taylor Cornelius (300 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 INTs) continues to improve, and Jalen Tolliver's receiving trio (4 catches, 95 yards, TD), Reece Horn (9 catches, 90 yards, TD) and Dan Williams (5 catches, 86 yards) gave large numbers. Tampa Bay has three losses by eight points or less.