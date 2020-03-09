XFL commissioner Oliver Luck contributes a cup to the legendary Defenders beer snake

Roger Goodell I would never do

%MINIFYHTMLf87c253e3ca47f1babf0090dc96338aa11% %MINIFYHTMLf87c253e3ca47f1babf0090dc96338aa12%

DC Defenders fans have been born a new tradition, and it is a tradition unlike any other: Snake Beer. On Sunday, Legend of the Beer Snake added a new chapter to his budding legacy: XFL commissioner Oliver Luck, recognizing him and participating in the festivities.

The snake, which extended more than 14 rows long, was a myth. Fans were eating, or drinking, I suppose, while the Defenders led the fight to the St. Louis Battle Hawks in a victory in the nation's capital.

But Commissioner Luck is not just a suit. Not a guy in the press box. He is a class man. Character. Commissioner Luck is a man of the town. That's why he turned to the beer snake to offer his help.

The Great Wall of Budweiser caught everyone's attention, not just the community.

After all, "beer snakes,quot; is a much better name than defenders. Maybe a change for next season.