Women's T20 World Cup: What can England take from the tournament? The | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLcbb161b3c677d7e80631c6513a506c5411% %MINIFYHTMLcbb161b3c677d7e80631c6513a506c5412%





%MINIFYHTMLcbb161b3c677d7e80631c6513a506c5413% %MINIFYHTMLcbb161b3c677d7e80631c6513a506c5414% Heather Knight and Nat Sciver starred in the middle order of England

%MINIFYHTMLcbb161b3c677d7e80631c6513a506c5415% %MINIFYHTMLcbb161b3c677d7e80631c6513a506c5416%

While Australia provides for its fifth T20 World Cup title in seven editions, England ruins the rain.

Australia, which beat India by 85 runs in the final of the MCG on Sunday, saw that the weather remained long enough to beat South Africa in the semifinals, but England was not so lucky against India, with a complete wash that eliminated them at the end. four stages

As the Heather Knight team prepares for the 50-year World Cup next year in India, which will take place between February 6 and March 7, we look at what England can get out of the newly concluded tournament …

Spin spots well stocked

Sophie Ecclestone is the best ranked T20I bowler in the world

The left-hand spinner, Sophie Ecclestone, heads the women's T20I ranking and may have been able to make a play for the main wicket carrier in the World Cup if England's competition had not ended prematurely. The 20-year-old girl accumulated eight scalps in four games with an average of 6.12, with a better of 3-7 in the great victory over the West Indies, and only three times in her 24 T20I to date she has not been able to take a Wicket If Ecclestone, who has taken 50 T20I scalps in his career, is the main threat of spinning, then he now has two excellent allies in Sophie Glenn and Mady Villiers.

Sarah Glenn (C) has strengthened England's spinning attack

Glenn has collected 15 wickets in 10 T20I since his debut at the end of 2019 and another eight in three ODI, while Villiers claimed two wickets in his debut in England, two in his first appearance abroad and then one in his T20 Copa del bow world. Villiers is also a faithful fielder and a useful low-order hitter. Villiers, 21, is the oldest spinning trio in England, so they could be together for quite some time, although Kirstie Gordon, the team's main wicket carrier in the 2018 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, will seek to return to the contest. And she is only 22 years old.

Heather Knight on the rise

England captain Knight scored a century against Thailand

Knight has been a captain for four years and was at the helm when England became a 50-year world champion in 2017. However, if asked to name the team's most influential hitters in recent years, he could have mentioned Tammy Beaumont , Nat Sciver (more on her later) and Sarah Taylor, before the latter retired from the internationals in 2019.

0:49 Captain Heather Knight expects the ICC to enter reserve days in future tournaments after England was eliminated from the Women's T20 World Cup in the rain. Captain Heather Knight expects the ICC to enter reserve days in future tournaments after England was eliminated from the Women's T20 World Cup in the rain.

However, Knight has prospered so far in 2020, spending fifty-four times in its eight T20I innings, including a century against Thailand in the World Cup, as it became the first cricket player to score a ton in the three international formats Knight's 66-ball 108 against Thailand featured four six, emphasizing how his power play has developed. With Knight and Sciver at three-four in the lineup, anyway, England has a higher middle order they can trust, with Sciver "playing the best he has ever played," according to former England captain Charlotte Edwards.

Sciver constantly stars

4:08 Nat Sciver's father, Rich, says that the multi-faceted Englishman was a strong athlete before focusing on cricket. Nat Sciver's father, Rich, says that the multi-faceted Englishman was a strong athlete before focusing on cricket.

Sciver was third in the career scoring charts after the final when tournament player Beth Mooney and party player Alyssa Healy hit half a century for Australia. However, the multi-faceted English, who achieved 202 races and connected three fifty in four innings, heads the Southern Stars duo when it comes to the average, having scored their careers at 67.33. "She is so dominant in the wicket. She continues to perform after performance," Edwards said of Sciver after his 57 among 56 deliveries against the West Indies in Sydney earlier this month. Sciver is a triple threat in this England team, but it was a growing role with the ball and an excellent fielder, but it was his batting that most impressed in the T20 World Cup when he tried to rebuild after the first wickets.

Opening a partnership is a concern

Amy Jones (pictured), Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt struggled to impose themselves on top of the order

While Australia's opening couple flourished (Healy and Mooney shared two-century positions, including one of 115 in the final), England did not. Danni Wyatt and Amy Jones got 25, nothing and four against South Africa, Thailand and Pakistan, respectively, before a new pairing of Wyatt and Beaumont added only one against the West Indies, which left Sciver having to build a platform and Don't build in one. With the World Cup over 50 years less than a year away, the first two is something that England will want to achieve.

We saw, for example, how much impact Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy had on England's World Cup victory last summer. Wyatt and Beaumont opened in the previous ODI series, against Pakistan in Malaysia, and reached one hundred each in a game and that may be the way to reach the World Cup, with Jones perhaps better in a final role, a position from which crushed a rapid 23 against the West Indies.

Cut slips

Ecclestone observes during England's defeat against South Africa

England could have avoided the first semifinal ravaged by the rain and, instead, play in the second if they had not suffered a loss to South Africa in their first game, a result that finally led them to finish second in Group B. Even after having been restricted to 123-8 by the Proteas, England had its chances in the persecution, taking an early wicket, keeping the execution rate in relative control and then reducing South Africa from 90-1 to 90-3, before being unable to defend nine in the final finished.

It was a similar story in the first two ODI of women's ashes last year, when they freed Australia and fell into narrow defeats that put the South Stars on their way to a throbbing 12-4 victory in points. England needs to improve in times of pressure, which is surely something that coach Lisa Keightley, even in the beginning, will be eager to address.

The game is developing rapidly.

0:52 Lydia Greenway says the crowd of more than 86,000 in the final of the T20 World Cup at the MCG highlights how far the women's cricket has come Lydia Greenway says the crowd of more than 86,000 in the final of the T20 World Cup at the MCG highlights how far the women's cricket has come

Not being in the final of the T20 World Cup was irritating enough for England, but even more so considering that the main game was played against 86,174 people, a record for a women's cricket match. The appetite for female cricket has increased, something England experienced when it beat India in the 50th World Cup final in 2017 in a Lord's sold out. The first independent Women's T20 World Cup, the men's one will not take place until October, was a furious success, except for some criticism about the lack of a reserve day for the semifinals, a rule that also, it must be said, applies . to the men's edition, also in Australia.

India, New Zealand and South Africa are three of the teams that advance and seem long-term threats to Australia and England, while Thailand's qualification for this tournament only makes the game more global. The chat about an expanded women's IPL continues to grow and The Hundred, in which there will be equal prizes for men and women, will also arrive this summer, so the opportunities and fans are there. Watching the scenes at the MCG on Sunday should make England more hungry.

England returns to action in June with a series of white ball at home with India. Watch all the action live on Sky Sports.