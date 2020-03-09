Women's T20 World Cup Final: MCG's record crowd shows how far we've come, says Lydia Greenway | Cricket News

"The vitality of the crowd at the MCG and how diverse it was: everyone was there to support the female game and the atmosphere was electric."

















Lydia Greenway says the crowd of more than 86,000 in the final of the T20 World Cup at the MCG highlights how far the women's cricket has come

The crowd of more than 86,000 for the final of the T20 World Cup at the MCG shows how far the women's cricket has come and should now be capitalized, says former England batter Lydia Greenway.

A total of 86,174 fans, the tallest of all time in a women's cricket match, watched on the ground while Australia beat India for 85 races to win the T20 World Cup for the fifth time with a record.

Greenway talking to Sky sports newsShe said she was delighted with the participation and that the Australian tournament has now established a "benchmark,quot; for future world events.

Australia celebrates with the T20 World Cup trophy after triumphing over India

"It was amazing," Greenway said. "There were times when I was sitting just watching the game and thinking & # 39; this is amazing & # 39; see how far the game has come (it's great).

"In the first final of the T20 World Cup at Lord & # 39; s in 2009 there were about 12,000 people and that was mainly because it was a double header with the men."

"The vitality of the crowd at the MCG and how diverse it was: everyone was there to support the female game and the atmosphere was electric.

"This World Cup was a real team effort. From Cricket Australia to, possibly more importantly, the media. Accessibility was brilliant: on television, on social media, in newspapers on the front and back pages.

"Australia has set the benchmark now. All other agencies are now going to look and think & # 39; we have to improve our games & # 39;".

India will host the Women's World Cup over 50 years next year and will head to the tournament in search of its first world title.

The Harmanpreet Kaur team was overtaken by Australia at the MCG on Sunday, razed by 99 chasing 185 for victory, after having fallen to defeat England in the 50-year World Cup final, at Lord & # 39; s in 2017

Greenway says that women's cricket needs a strong India and hopes that a potential female IPL can help the team better cope with moments of pressure.

Indian Shafali Verma dropped Alyssa Healy in the final of the T20 World Cup and then was fired by two

In India's exhibition against Australia, Greenway said: "As a fan of the female game, it was disappointing. I'm sure you will be really disappointed with the way your bats collapsed."

"We know how well India can play, but they did not represent themselves as well as they did during the rest of the tournament. I think that was because Australia literally took them out of the game."

"India has been there or out there, but it has not been able to cope with the pressure. It is important that India is there. I think (a women's IPL) would improve its performance in the big tournaments, in addition to growing the game ".

That was the best I've seen his bat in any format. She entered the tournament in a rather poor way, but managed to find momentum and momentum. Some of the balls he hit to the limit were difficult to hit to the limit, but he did it easily Lydia Greenway on Alyssa Healy, who broke 75 of 39 balls

On Australia, which has now won five of the seven T20 World Cups, Greenway added: "It's hard to think of someone doing a good job (in women's sports).

"Winning the World Cup was incredible, but the way they behave themselves, how humble they are, the time they give to all the fans and the support they have around them with the coaches, they have such good values ​​in what that concerns team sport. "

"For any young person who was there in the stadium or watching television, it will be very difficult not to be inspired."