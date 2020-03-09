Women fill the streets of the world's cities with a call to justice on International Women's Day – Up News Info

MEXICO CITY – Women filled the streets of the world's largest cities on Sunday to protest against gender-based violence, inequality and exploitation on International Women's Day, with the mothers of the murdered girls leading a march in Mexico City and participants in Paris protesting against the "patriarchy virus,quot;. . "

While many protests were peaceful celebrations, others were marred by tension, with security forces arresting protesters at a rally in Kyrgyzstan and police, according to reports, using tear gas to break a demonstration of thousands of women in Turkey.

"In many different ways or ways, women are being exploited and exploited," said Arlene Brosas, representative of a Filipino defense group during a demonstration that attracted hundreds of people to the area near the Philippine presidential palace. The protesters called for greater remuneration and job security, and demanded that President Rodrigo Duterte respect the rights of women.

Turkish riot police fired tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters who, defying a government ban, attempted to march along the main pedestrian street in Istanbul to commemorate International Women's Day, according to media reports.

The Turkish authorities declared that Istiklal Street, near the main square of Istanbul, Taksim, is prohibited, and said that the march planned by the avenue was not authorized. Thousands of protesters, most of them women, gathered near Istiklal independently and attempted to break through the police barricades to reach it, according to the opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet and other media.

The independent T24 news website said police also fired blanks to disperse the crowd.

However, in Pakistan, women managed to demonstrate in cities across the country, despite petitions filed in court to stop them. The opposition was partly agitated by the controversy over a slogan used in the march last year: "My body, my choice."

Some conservative groups had threatened to stop this year's marches by force. But Pakistani officials pledged to protect the protesters. The demonstrations are notable in a conservative country where women often do not feel safe in public places due to open harassment. The main Islamic political party, Jamaat-e-Islami, organized its own demonstrations to counter the march.

Tens of thousands of women filled the streets of the capital of Mexico to protest the rampant femicides and impunity of the murderers. The country has recently seen a series of noisy protests by women who have destroyed monuments and subway stations to express their anger in one of the most dangerous countries in the world to be a woman.

On average, more than 10 women are killed every day in Mexico, often by their male partners.

The mothers of the murdered women and girls spearheaded Sunday's march, with people who encouraged and shouted: "You are not alone!" They were followed by housewives, students and mothers with young children who wore purple shirts, scarves and hats.

"I don't want to be next, and I don't want my mother to be next," said Ana Paula Santos, a 21-year-old public university student.

María de la Luz Estrada, coordinator of the National Observatory of Citizens on Femicide, said that more Mexican women have taken to the streets in recent years because the assaults and murders are "increasingly alarming."

Earlier, activists painted the names of many of the thousands of women killed each year in Mexico on the grounds of the iconic Zocalo square in the capital.

One of the largest demonstrations occurred in Chile, where thousands flooded the streets of the capital with dances, music and furious demands for gender equality and the end of violence against women.

"They kill us, they rape us and nobody does anything," some sang.

The national police estimated that 125,000 took part in the capital and almost 35,000 in other cities, but organizers said the crowds were much larger. At some points scattered clashes broke out when protesters threw stones at the police, which responded with water cannons.

Many protesters demanded that a proposed new constitution strengthen women's rights and thousands used green scarves in a show of support for activists in neighboring Argentina, which is considering a proposal to legalize elective abortion.

Tens of thousands of women also marched through Paris, inveigh against patriarchy.

"Enough impunity!" some activists sang, which focused on the unusually high rate of women killed by their husbands in France. Last year, a woman was murdered every two or three days by a current or former partner, and the government is increasing efforts to combat domestic violence.

"They must provide resources for shelters for women, victims of violence, real resources, human resources, also prevention programs for violent men," said union activist Julia Parbotin.

Tens of thousands of women also marched in Madrid and other Spanish cities, despite concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus.

A massive banner that says: “With rights, without barriers. Feminists without borders ”in Spanish led the march in the capital.

The Spanish health authorities did not impose restrictions on gait, but recommended that anyone with symptoms similar to those of the new coronavirus stay at home. Authorities said 120,000 people participated in the Madrid march, compared to 350,000 last year.

Meanwhile, at a school in East London, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, joined the students to listen to speeches about women labor activists, and urged girls and boys to respect the contributions of women every day of the year.

“For young men … you have your mothers, sisters, girlfriends, friends in your life, protect them. Make sure they feel valued and safe, "he told the students.

But security was poor at some events to mark the day.

The detonation of explosives triggered panic at a ceremony in Bamenda, an English-speaking city in northwestern Cameroon. Suspicions focused on the separatists who had promised to interrupt the events. No one was killed or injured.

Bishek police, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, arrested about 60 people after a group of unidentified men dissolved what the authorities called an unauthorized concentration. About 10 women were released on charges of resistance to the police, Akipress news agency reported, citing a lawyer.

In Brazil, the protests took a political turn, and many of the tens of thousands of protesters in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia denounced the administration of the far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who has made comments that many consider offensive to women .

In Mexico, where activists plan to celebrate a "Day without women,quot; on Monday, Natalia Olalde said she left because she is fed up with the lack of justice for women in the country.

Government data shows that 3,825 women in Mexico suffered violent deaths last year, 7% more than in 2018. The authorities seem unable to properly prevent or investigate crimes, very few of which result in convictions.

The 18-year-old university student who studies business administration fears that she will face sexual harassment once in the workforce.

"We want to be free and safe," said Olalde.

That's why she plans to join the women's strike also on Monday. She promises to stay at home, without even going for coffee.