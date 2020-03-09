Woman, child found dead in the Fond Du Lac reserve; Captured Man – Up News Info

CLOQUET, Minnesota (Up News Info ​​/ AP) – A Cloquet man wanted in connection with the death of a mother and a child was caught last night.

Authorities were called home in Cloquet on Saturday for a welfare check of a woman and her son. Officers checked the house but could not contact or see anyone inside. Subsequently, the officers obtained a search warrant and found the bodies of a 27-year-old woman and an 18-month-old boy inside the house.

The police began looking for a 33-year-old man, who apparently had a relationship with the victims or knew them. Authorities found him in a wooded section near Perch Lake Township. He was treated for temperature related problems and then was arrested.

He faces two counts of murder in the second degree.

The names of the victims are retained until family members are identified and notified. Autopsies will be performed by the midwest coroner's office in Ramsey, Minnesota.

The police are investigating the motive. Police said there are numerous witnesses and that interviews can take time.

The Minnesota Office of Criminal Apprehension was called to provide crime laboratory services.

