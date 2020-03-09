Winston and Seniors say goodbye to Breslin with Big Ten Title – Up News Info Detroit

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Cassius Winston kissed the Michigan State logo in the middle of his basketball court, following the tradition of a quarter-century school towards the end of his last game at the Breslin Center.

The senior scored 27 points to help Spartans in 16th place to beat No. 19 Ohio State 80-69 on Sunday to win a third consecutive Big Ten championship.

"It means the world that my whole family comes to see me in my last home game and go out like this," he said. "It's an incredible feeling."

Winston was able to celebrate the end of the regular season, almost four months after death. his brother's

"I couldn't have done what he did," coach Tom Izzo said.

Michigan State (22-9, 14-6 Big Ten) shared the conference title with No. 9 Maryland and No. 24 Wisconsin. The Spartans will be the second team planted in the Big Ten Tournament behind the Badgers, and the Terrapins planted the third.

The Buckeyes (21-10, 11-9) had won four consecutive games and six of their previous seven games, but they let Michigan State make 54% of their shots in the second half.

"We just couldn't make enough stops when we needed," coach Chris Holtmann said.

The top scorer for the state of Ohio, Kaleb Wesson, had eight points in 1 of 8 shots after entering the day with an average of more than 14 points per game.

"Wesson is a low load," said Izzo. “We put a lot in trying to stop it. We didn't stop him, but we neutralized him halfway. "

Duane Washington had 16 points, CJ Walker scored 14, E.J. Liddell had 12 and Luther Muhammad added 10 points for the Buckeyes.

Michigan State was in control for much of the night and walked away with a 16-4 run at the end of the game.

Rocket Watts scored 19 points, Xavier Tillman had 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals, while Aaron Henry added 12 points for the Spartans.

"They were hard and hit the floor first," Walker said.

Tied on top

Badgers A part of the Big Ten title was awarded with a victory on Saturday in Indiana and will be the best ranked team in Indianapolis. The turtles he beat No. 25 Michigan earlier Sunday to also win a part of the championship.

BIG TABLE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes should get a boost in the postseason with the expected return of Kyle Young, who missed his fourth straight game with a sprained ankle. The junior forward, who has a protective boot on his right foot, averages more than seven points and almost six rebounds per game.

"We've won games with a short bank," said Holtmann.

Michigan State: The Spartans are playing their best at the end of the season, as they have generally done more than 25 seasons for their Hall of Fame coach. They started the season at No. 1 for the first time in the history of the school and seem to have some momentum in the postseason.

IMPLICATIONS OF THE SURVEY

Rising Spartans will probably go up in the poll Monday with his fifth consecutive victory and sixth victory in seven games. The Buckeyes will probably stay in one place toward the bottom of the AP Top 25.

DAY GREATER

Winston was honored along with his senior colleagues Josh Langford, Kyle Ahrens and former Conner George.

Langford, who missed the year With a foot injury, he has not announced whether he will return for a fifth season, transfer to another school or play professionally.

When Izzo mentioned Langford during the Seniors Day ceremony, fans let the escort know they wanted him back.

"One more year! One more year!" The fans sang.

BANNER NIGHT

Izzo is not afraid to show his emotions and he did it again, holding back tears and pausing while addressing fans after winning the Big Ten title for the tenth time.

"It's the third consecutive year that we played here for a championship," he said. "And there is nothing in the world that I like more than hanging banners."

He said it

"They should do that after the game," Holtmann told an official, complaining about the time it took for the older Spartans to check for the last time at the Breslin Center.

Hours after the game ended Sunday night, Holtmann contacted The Associated Press to clarify why he was frustrated at the end of the game.

"Tom apologized on the post-game line for how long the last two minutes of the game lasted," said Holtmann. "I didn't have to do that. I had no problem with the kisses of the floor tradition. Those older people have certainly earned it.

“To be honest, I think I was frustrated with the loss and was eager to get to the locker room with our team. That's why I communicated it to the official. I can certainly be kinder in defeat. All the best for MSU in the future. "

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Ohio State: Going to the conference tournament, trying to improve your selection for the NCAA tournament.

Michigan State: shoot to repeat as champion of the Big Ten Tournament.

