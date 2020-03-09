Willie Calhoun undergoes jaw fracture surgery after being hit in the face by Fastball – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML103216e928b7e12a2ca90e57db9189c111% %MINIFYHTML103216e928b7e12a2ca90e57db9189c112%

SURPRISE, Arizona (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun underwent surgery to repair his broken jaw on Monday, a day after being hit in the face by a fastball.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Calhoun was being operated before the Texas spring training game against the Oakland Athletics.

Woodward said doctors would decide during the procedure if Calhoun would need his mouth shut or if a plate would be inserted.

Recovery is expected if you only need one plate to be shorter.

Woodward also said the team was still unsure if Calhoun had a concussion.

The left-hander who hit Calhoun was hit by a quick ball from the first inning of the Los Angeles left-handed Dodgers, Julio Urias, a former minor league teammate and friend of Calhoun.

Drafted by the Dodgers in 2015, Calhoun was changed to Texas in July 2017 in a package for Yu Darvish.

Woodward said Urias sent a text message to Calhoun to express his concern.

Calhoun, 25, was taken by air to a hospital, and Woodward left the Texas game to meet him there.

He was joined by general manager Jon Daniels, as well as the Calhoun family, who had recently arrived in Arizona and was watching Calhoun play for the first time this spring.

Woodward said he got excited on the field and quickly decided to leave the game.

"I didn't want to be there," he said. "I didn't want to be in that game at all."

Calhoun has previously used a mask on his batting helmet, but stopped at some point last season. He was not wearing a Sunday.

Woodward said he would recommend his players to use the guards in the future.

Calhoun hit 21 home runs in 309 at-bats for Texas last year. He had added three homers in 133 at-bats in his previous two seasons with the Rangers.

Rangers slug Joey Gallo was on deck at the time and did not initially realize that Calhoun had received a jaw blow.

Then he saw Calhoun clutching his bloody face. He said he quickly ran to Calhoun to let him know he was there and that help was on the way.

"Hard to see, hard to see," said fielder Nick Solak, who replaced Calhoun in the game.

Solak, a second natural baseman who hoped to be part of the team as a gardener, could now be in line to be the everyday left fielder. He said Monday that it was not a major concern.

"It's hard to walk here and not see Willie's smiling face," Solak said. "We are all thinking about him today."

The Rangers right-hander, Luke Farrell, broke his jaw by a line punch during a spring training game last March. Farrell said he was not in Sunday's game, but received a message informing him about Calhoun's injury. He found a repetition, saw that Calhoun was beaten in a similar place and said he couldn't see more.

Farrell said he had his jaw closed for four weeks and that the bone took four months to completely fuse. He also suffered severe and continuous concussion symptoms.

"I was careful not to revive him too much, but at the same time, you can't help feeling empathy for what's going on," Farrell said. "Unfortunately, you know very well some of the things you're going through."

