Will Matt Fraser's backup proposal plan surprise his girlfriend Alexa?

It is the proposal that almost did not happen!

After Matt FraserThe initial proposal plan was rejected by the rainy weather in Miami, leaving it struggling, it seems that the Meet the frasers Star was able to come up with a backup plan in this clip from the end of the season tonight!

The preview shows the leading girlfriend of the psychic medium Alexa Papigiotis to a ballroom where he intends to ask her to marry him. The only problem is that Matt, a control fan, has no idea what the ballroom looks like because he left all the decorating tasks to his sister. Mary.

"I never get nervous, but I'm starting to shake," Matt admits in the video. "My hands shake a little. I like the main problems of indigestion (sic)."