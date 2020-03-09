Why the murder of Notorious B.I.G. It remains a mystery for ages

On April 12, 1997, Life after death It reached number 1 on the Billboard 200 album sales list, shooting from number 176 over the course of a week, the biggest jump of a week in the history of the list.

%MINIFYHTML928cc81bb623ead90312855f86ddbbbb11% %MINIFYHTML928cc81bb623ead90312855f86ddbbbb12%

The meteoric rise of the double album release, which remains the third best-selling rap album of all time with more than 10 million copies sold, was the arrival of the responsible artist in general consciousness, Notorious BIG., who had been killed on March 9, 1997, at the age of 24, two weeks before Life after deathThe Liberation.

Notorious B.I.G., also known as Biggie Smalls and born Christopher George Latore Wallace at St. Mary’s Hospital in Brooklyn, he was already a mega hip-hop star, his 1994 debut Ready to die also cited as one of the most influential releases of his time, having moved the epicenter of the world of rap to the east coast, where it possibly remained until the alternative capitals of the world of hip-hop began to emerge in other regions of the country in late nineties.