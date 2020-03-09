Why the murder of Notorious B.I.G. It remains a mystery for ages

Des Willie / Redferns
On April 12, 1997, Life after death It reached number 1 on the Billboard 200 album sales list, shooting from number 176 over the course of a week, the biggest jump of a week in the history of the list.
The meteoric rise of the double album release, which remains the third best-selling rap album of all time with more than 10 million copies sold, was the arrival of the responsible artist in general consciousness, Notorious BIG., who had been killed on March 9, 1997, at the age of 24, two weeks before Life after deathThe Liberation.
Notorious B.I.G., also known as Biggie Smalls and born Christopher George Latore Wallace at St. Mary’s Hospital in Brooklyn, he was already a mega hip-hop star, his 1994 debut Ready to die also cited as one of the most influential releases of his time, having moved the epicenter of the world of rap to the east coast, where it possibly remained until the alternative capitals of the world of hip-hop began to emerge in other regions of the country in late nineties.
But the murder of Biggie, six months after the rival Tupac Shakur was shot dead in Las Vegas, propelled the late rapper, his label Bad Boy Records and its founder Sean Combs (Puff Daddy in the past, Diddy now), and the concept of rivalry between the east coast and the west coast at the center of the pop culture universe, making gangsta rap a genre specialized in the things of all children , including whites in the suburbs, listened, on CD and on the Top 40 radio.
Here we bet (from personal experience) that half of the teenagers who were snatching copies of Life after death In the summer of 1997 I didn't know much about what had happened to Notorious B.I.G., or maybe even that he was dead. They simply knew that they were loving the likes of "Hypnotize,quot; and "Mo Money Mo Problems." (Just as Tupac's "California Love,quot; became a SoCal anthem for the happily unconscious as much as it was for the rapper's staunch fans.)
Subsequently, Puff Daddy and the family No exit, anchored by the massive Police-sampling of success that was "I'm going to miss you,quot;, with Biggie's widow Faith Evans—The first rap single that debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — also became one of the best-selling hip-hop albums of all time.
Obviously, the letter that was Biggie's trademark, all about pushing drugs, accumulating heat, rolling with new money and challenging the specter of death that hung over those who lived hardcore but chose to live fast and perhaps die young anyway, it was disturbingly prophetic.
Even before the funeral images of Life later Death, in which Wallace seemed to mourn for himself, in addition to serving as his own undertaker, it was already similar to a ghostly presence that weighed from the afterlife after the disturbing climax of the final track in his debut at the 94. Ready to die, a shot that denotes that the artist committed suicide.
And although being a talented artist violently reduced to such a young age, on the precipice of super stardom, it would have been enough to secure Wallace's place in the history of music, no one has been accused of his death.
His murder after a party at the Petersen Automotive Museum, which is still there unpretentiously on the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles, remains unsolved and conspiracy theories abound.
Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images; Jane Caine / ZUMAPRESS.com
A theory, detailed in the 2011 book Murder rap: the untold story of Biggie Smalls and the murder investigation of Tupac Shakurs by detective retired from LAPD Greg Kading—He is that founder of Death Row Records Marion "Suge,quot; Knight It was behind the murder of Biggie as direct retribution for the infamous murder still unsolved of Tupac, and that Combs orchestrated the murder of Tupac and, therefore, was not willing to help in the investigation into the death of Biggie.
Shakur had accused Wallace and Combs of being involved in the 1994 armed robbery at the Quad Studios in Manhattan where Shakur was shot and stolen $ 40,000 in jewelry. (Both Biggie and Diddy denied their participation and there was never evidence that they were).
the Los Angeles TimesIn the meantime, he made a series in the early 00s about the murders that included reporting that the Crips had killed Shakur in retaliation for attacking one of its members in Las Vegas and Biggie, perched on a suite at the MGM Grand , he had promised them $ 1 million and supplied the murder weapon. (Knight was linked to rival Bloods).
"It was so ridiculous," Biggie's mother, Voletta Wallace, saying Rolling Stone in 2010, remembering the Times Article. "My son is notorious B.I.G. If my son is going to go to Las Vegas, don't tell me nobody saw him."
In addition, with the death of Wallace only two years after the O.J. Simpson trial and five years after the acquittal of four officers of the Los Angeles Police Department in the beating of Rodney king, distrust of the LAPD remained high among minority communities. The tentacles of the notorious B.I.G. the investigation would also reach the infamous LAPD Rampart scandal in the late 1990s, when Rafael Perez, a dirty policeman himself, claimed that more than 70 officers working in the coup against the gangs were guilty of planting evidence, stealing drugs, beatings and illegal shootings and more while working within a mostly Hispanic community. Finally, twenty-four officers were punished, but only five were fired immediately. The detectives linked Perez with the death of Knight and Biggie, but the theory said that the Los Angeles police chief wanted to keep Perez out of more trouble so he could be a better witness in the case of corruption.
A wrongful death lawsuit, Voletta Wallace and several family members filed against the city in 2002, alleging that investigators had covered up information about LAPD's participation in the death of their son, ended in a null trial in 2005, but not before a judge will order the city to pay Wallace's family $ 1.1 million in penalties. Voletta filed again in 2006 and the case was dismissed without prejudice (which means it could be brought back) in 2010.
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
"I trusted all the world (before Christopher's murder), "said Voletta Rolling Stone. "I trusted the Los Angeles Police Department. I had to believe they wanted to find out who my son's killer was. I had no idea there were such powerful forces involved in all this."
His lawsuit had also been originally named a former LAPD officer. David Mack, who was also involved in the investigation of Rampart and had been linked to Knight and Death Row, and his partner Amir Muhammad, who the police suspected had pulled the trigger in Biggie, but were dismissed from the complaint before it went to trial.
"What I need from this lawsuit is that the person or people who murdered my son be brought to justice," Voletta also said, insisting that his claim was not for the money, although the music industry experts they had projected the lost earnings of Notorious BIG & # 39; s death will be more than $ 300 million. "What I need from this lawsuit is honesty. What I need from this lawsuit is to show that humans have integrity, show that they are not cowards, show that they are not liars, show that they care about the truth."
Jim Smeal / WireImage
Combs has firmly maintained that it had nothing to do with the murder of Tupac. I was in the Environment Magazine party at the museum the night Biggie was killed, and they left at the same time, Combs got into his car, a white Suburban, and Biggie sat in the passenger seat of a green Suburban driven by Gregory "G-Money,quot; Young. Junior M.A.F.I.A.& # 39; s James "Lil & # 39; César,quot; Lloyd Y Damien "D-Rock,quot; Butler They were in the back seat.
"While driving (since) my car), I heard the shots," Combs said in an interview on March 28, 1997, his first time speaking. "At first I thought it was someone shooting in the air, and just by human reaction I ducked immediately … Everyone in my car crouched down. Then I heard someone shout: & # 39; They shot Biggie's car & # 39;". He shook his head.
"And then I jumped out of my car and ran straight to him, and all the doors were open. I was hunched over and I was there, I was talking to him and the security officer driving my car. Vehicle, I told him to just get in to the vehicle (of Biggie) and try to take it quickly to the hospital. And that was what we did. "
Wallace was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, which is less than two miles from the museum. At least seven witnesses contributed to the detailed drawing of the shooter made by a police artist.
Mitchell Gerber / Corbis / VCG through Getty Images
Combs recalled the last thing Wallace told him before filming was that he couldn't wait for his second album to come out: "He just felt that when the album came out, he was going to clear up a lot of things because In recent years, people have been talking about him in the records, there was a so-called controversy, and he wanted to represent in his album that he didn't even feed on that negativity, and he felt proud that he hadn't done it. He had also made a tribute album to California called & # 39; Going Back to Cali & # 39; and had just felt, you know, that once the album came out, many fans would understand that it was not in that (feud) BS
"I was just trying to make good music and represent everyone internationally: east, west, Europe, Africa, wherever they were, who wanted to hear their music and wanted to feel their point of view. I just wanted to accept them."
While his music really consolidated the legacy of Notorious B.I.G. Like a great hip-hop, his tragic disappearance turned his life story quite short into an epic that people continue to talk about, 23 years later.
Phil Caruso / Fox Searchlight
In the 2009 biographical film Notorious, the rapper's true son, Christopher Wallace Jr., he portrayed him as a child and Jamal Woolard played as a young man while Derek Luke comb played, Anthony Mackie portrayed Tupac and Angela Bassett It was Voletta Wallace. Both Combs and Voletta were among the producers of the film.
City of liesa movie based on Randall SullivanThe book on research, LabyrinthAnd protagonist Johnny Depphow Russell Poole, a LAPD detective who worked on the case and came to believe that Suge Knight had ordered the blows on Shakur Y Biggie, with the help of David Mack in the latter, was made but filed a month before its 2018 launch date following a series of bad publicity for Depp, including a lawsuit filed by the film's location manager, Gregg Brooks, accusing the actor of assault and aggression on the set. A trial date was set for May 11, 2020. Depp's lawyers have said he only confronted Brooks verbally, and in defense of a woman for whom he felt Brooks was behaving badly.
Meanwhile, Suge Knight, who was in prison when Biggie was killed, and is now in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a deadly blow and escape, was never charged or appointed as a defendant in any civil lawsuit filed by Wallace family.
CPR / Dunkin D / Vásquez / FAMEFLYNET
Poole resigned from the Los Angeles police in 1999 and died in 2015 of a heart attack at age 58 (according to the Los Angeles Times, collapsed in the homicide office of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department while discussing an unsolved case); The hip-hop community cried online as someone who had tirelessly sought justice for Biggie.
When Poole tried to track Orlando Anderson, the Crips member who believed himself widely at the time that he had shot Tupac and had testified on behalf of Knight in the assault case that allegedly killed Shakur, Anderson appeared dead, as he did A possible witness. .
"It just seemed incredibly convenient," said Poole. Rolling Stone in 2010. "The best witness and main suspect in the murder of Tupac, both shot dead, while the case remained unsolved."
The limited US series UU. Unsolved: The murders of Tupac and the notorious B.I.G., since American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson Executive producer Anthony Hemingway Y Suits producer Kyle long sown of stars Jimmi Simpson as Poole and Josh Duhamel as Greg Kading, who wrote the 2011 book claiming the massive conspiracy involving Combs and Shakur, Knight and the LAPD.
Combs said LA weekly When he wrote about the book in 2011: "This story is pure fiction and completely ridiculous."
In 2006, a task force for detectives and LAPD agents from the DEA and the FBI was formed. Voletta Wallace was suing the city at that time and Kading wrote: "It was no surprise that the brass did not waste time gathering a task force to finally solve the 9-year case, find the murderer and, hopefully, exonerate to the police in the process. "
Kading, who alleged that the Los Angeles Police Department had recorded and written confessions related to the murder of Biggie, wrote that he was removed from the working group in 2009 and that the rest of the team was dissolved in 2010, which led to the withdrawal Kading force after 22 years.
Kading also criticized the theory of Poole's case, Mack in alliance with Knight, as a small fraction of what was really happening.
Needless to say, any new movie or TV show about the murders has many plot points to follow, characters to present and theories to investigate.
And then, of course, there's Biggie's tangible legacy: his music and his family.
Bad Boy Entertainment launch Born again, compiled mainly from the first unpublished recordings of Biggie developed with new rhythms and rappers invited, in 1999, and in 2005 Biggie's voices were combined with verses of tastes of Eminem, Jay Z, Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige Y Nas for the album Duets: The Final Chapter.
"The Chris I met was a good guy," jazz artist Donald Harrison, who met Wallace as a teenager in Brooklyn and educated him in diction and writing, told NPR in 2010. "He was not the guy who did all these things (the crimes he rapped on.) He was really looking for love and acceptance. at the end of the day. That's what I was looking for. And he paid a price for looking for love. "
Mark Davis / BET / Getty Images for BET
Faith Evans, the mother of Biggie's son, joined Diddy, Ma $ e Y 112 on stage at the Bad Boy family reunion at the 2015 BET Awards, where the song list included "Mo Money Mo Problems."
"I'm sure there are young people who have heard (Biggie's music) for the first time recently and that they can certainly agree (how good it is)," he told Fuse last year. "It seems that very well could have been launched at this time. His style is still so bad. It is still the best for me."
Christopher Jr. graduated from high school in 2014 and Evans says he absolutely reminds him of his father.
"I mean, he looks a lot like him, just a lighter version," he also told Fuse. "He does little things that he would not have remembered his father doing, such as the way he rubs his nose, or the way he moves his toes together, or the way he has his sinus problems like his father. ( Even) the sounds he makes, it's very strange. He stops like him. You know, but other than that, he also has a very cunning and discreet, and very sarcastic sense of humor, just like his father. "
In 2016 T & # 39; Yanna Wallace"Biggie's daughter who was born in 1993, a year before she married Evans," criticized Diddy on Twitter for not getting tickets for the Bad Boy concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where her father was to be honored. "His bad boy concert is for my father's birthday, but I DID NOT receive a TICKET. I just want to point it out," he wrote. "I haven't talked to puff in years, I guess that's why I didn't get a concert ticket. Puff doesn't do anything for my family. Tired of lying to him for his lame ass!"
Diddy got in touch and the tweets were deleted, with T & # 39; yanna writing, "Me and puff we talked, many things were clarified and everything is LOVE! So that everyone can calm down …Honestly Only happy things were addressed. That convo had to happen really. "
"I already had tickets for the family, of course," Combs clarified what happened to T & # 39; yanna during a meeting with Hot 97. "People were notified. They were not notified. We have no problem. Sometimes, you have to understand, in this new social world in which we live, there is a part of the generation, when they really get mad about something, sometimes that's what they do. I called her. I let her know that I love her. "
BET marked the twentieth anniversary of his death in 2017 # Biggie20, with a thematic program of B.I.G., and the network headed the social tribute "Kick in the Lyrics,quot;, with Remy Ma, Joe the Fat, Trey Songz, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, The dream, Syd, Jason Derulo, Dej loaf, Method man and more giving his opinion on the success of Biggie "Juicy,quot;.
The Brooklyn Nets honored the fallen son of the city during a game against the Knicks, while Spread Art NYC organized a multimedia tribute to Biggie at the Bishop's Gallery in Brooklyn, organized by Naoufal Alaoui Y Scott Zimmerman, street performers responsible for a rapper mural on Bedford Avenue and Quincy Street.
I can't stop, I won't stop: The story of the bad boy, a documentary that tells the 20-year history of the legendary label, had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in April 2017. B.I.G. It obviously played a very important role in that story.
And since his son died, Voletta Wallace has been closely monitoring his legacy and heritage, trying to discern when deciding what to lend Biggie's name and blows to and what could stain his musical reputation.
"If I see something that will belittle your integrity or your memory, I will not," he told Billboard.com in October 2016. "It has to do with principles, morality and honesty."
Voletta said a petition was circulating to change the name of St. James Place, the street in Brooklyn where his son grew up, to Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace Way
"There is a lot of politics behind this, but there is also a lot of love behind that, and from what I deduce, people are behind that," he said. "I would like to see it done."
The corner of St. James Place, between Fulton Street and Gates Avenue on Clinton Hill, was officially renamed last June. Voletta Wallace, his son C.J. and her daughter T & # 39; yanna were there to celebrate the inauguration of the street sign.
(Originally published on March 9, 2017 at 5 a.m. PT)
%MINIFYHTML928cc81bb623ead90312855f86ddbbbb13%