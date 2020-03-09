Why do experts say Trump is wrong to compare the coronavirus with the flu? USA news

%MINIFYHTML8c553279960ac22eaa60ce82e10ab69811% %MINIFYHTML8c553279960ac22eaa60ce82e10ab69812%

From contradicting his own public health officials about the coronavirus to ruling out the global mortality rate of COVID-19 of the World Health Organization as "false," US President Donald Trump He has been accused of trying to minimize the severity of the disease since the virus arrived in the US. UU. at the beginning of this year.

Those accusations continued on Monday when Trump apparently suggested that the response to the new coronavirus has been exaggerated.

"So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common flu," Trump tweeted. "It has an average of between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing closes, life and economy continue. There are currently 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!"

The tweet occurred when US actions plummeted for fear of the virus. Trump will meet with the economic officials of his administration later Monday to discuss the consequences of the virus.

The president's comparison of the two viral diseases underlines a larger misunderstanding of the implications of the new coronavirus, which has spread to 34 states, and how it compares to more understood seasonal outbreaks, according to public health experts.

While both viral diseases have comparable symptoms (fever, fatigue and dry cough), and although they spread in a similar way (through respiratory drops), outbreaks should be seen and treated very differently, said Dr. Leana Wen , a medical emergency and professor of public health at George Washington University in the United States.

"It's true that at this time, anyone in the United States is more likely to get the flu than the coronavirus," said Wen, who was also the former Baltimore City Health Commissioner, "bBut this is essentially a pandemic that is spreading throughout the world. "

He added: "You cannot compare the impact or the possible effect of this (coronavirus) with the flu, because this is a new virus that is spreading throughout the world and does not have a vaccine or treatment."

Unknown trajectory

Currently, many variables remain unknown about the coronavirus, and that means it guarantees greater caution than the more understood seasonal outbreaks, Wen said.

"The main difference is that the new coronavirus is exactly that: it is new. We still have no idea of ​​the disease's trajectory, how serious it will be and how much it will spread," he said.

As of Monday, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, had infected more than 100,000 people in at least 105 countries or territories worldwide, with more than 3,800 deaths.

In the United States, at least eight states had declared a state of emergency for the coronavirus until Monday, with at least 423 confirmed cases and 19 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A checking account maintained by John Hopkins University put the number of confirmed cases in 565 and the number of deaths in 22.

The coronavirus empties the busiest spaces in the world

No vaccine or treatment.

The virus that causes infected flu between 34 million and 49 million Americans from October 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020, according to the CDC data. However, the currently available vaccine, combined with treatment for those who contract the disease, helps contain the spread and death rate, Wen said.

There is no such vaccine or treatment protocol established for the coronavirus.

"When you think about how we stop the spread of a disease, prevention is key and treatment is also very important," said Wen. "It will take at least a year and up to a year and a half to develop (a vaccine against the coronavirus). While trials for treatment are under way, we still don't have a treatment for it."

Death rate

Trump's comments also sound hollow when coronavirus and flu mortality rates are observed, Wen said.

During the last flu season, between 20,000 and 52,000 people died of influenza in the US. UU., According to the CDC.

According to the most recent data worldwide, "the mortality rate (COVID-19) seems to be much higher than the flu,quot;, Wen said.

"That It seems that of every 1,000 people who have this coronavirus, between 10 and 30 people will die, compared to one person (out of every 1,000) who has the flu, "he said.