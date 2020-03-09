Why did Meghan Markle sit behind Kate Middleton in the real final event?

When it comes to seating arrangements, real observers don't lose their rhythm.

On Monday afternoon, Prince Harry Y Meghan markle He left for his final royal commitment before his new chapter begins.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, where they met with Prince William Y Kate Middleton.

While many fans marveled at the fashion seen at the event, others could not help talking about what happened inside. In photos obtained by E! News, Prince William and Kate were seen sitting in front of Prince Harry and Meghan during the service.

But before speculating that it is a contempt for someone or something dramatic, we have learned that it is not the case. Instead, its positioning has to do with its ranks within the company. Prince William is the third in the throne line, while Prince Harry is now sixth after the birth of Prince george, Charlotte Princess Y Prince louis.