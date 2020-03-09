Why did Meghan Markle sit behind Kate Middleton in the real final event?

Phil Harris – WPA Pool / Getty Images
When it comes to seating arrangements, real observers don't lose their rhythm.
On Monday afternoon, Prince Harry Y Meghan markle He left for his final royal commitment before his new chapter begins.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, where they met with Prince William Y Kate Middleton.
While many fans marveled at the fashion seen at the event, others could not help talking about what happened inside. In photos obtained by E! News, Prince William and Kate were seen sitting in front of Prince Harry and Meghan during the service.
But before speculating that it is a contempt for someone or something dramatic, we have learned that it is not the case. Instead, its positioning has to do with its ranks within the company. Prince William is the third in the throne line, while Prince Harry is now sixth after the birth of Prince george, Charlotte Princess Y Prince louis.
In fact, the seating arrangement was exactly the same last year. In other words, this is simply standard.
This year, however, saw a small change. Both couples skipped the Queen's procession, of which they have been a part in previous years. Instead, the duos were taken to their seats with the rest of the guests.
To see more highlights of Commonwealth Day, check out our gallery below.
Queen Elizabeth II
The royal monarch arrives in royal blue on Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey.
Kate Middleton
Regal in red! Kate wore a set of Catherine Walker for the royal engagement, along with a Sally Ann Provan hat.
Prince Charles and Camila, Duchess of Cornwall
The royal couple match in blue for Commonwealth Day.
Kate Middleton and Prince William
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share a smile when they enter Westminster Abbey.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in a dress with Emilia Wickstead cape, arrive for their final engagement as royalty members.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton
You could see royalty sitting in their seats before the ceremony.
