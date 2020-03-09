Who is Abdullah Abdullah from Afghanistan? The | News

Abdullah Abdullah On Monday he organized a parallel opening ceremony in the capital, Kabul, after incumbent Ashraf Ghani assumed his second term as president and unleashed a new political crisis.

Afghan leader He began his career as an eye surgeon, but then he was attracted to politics during the civil war in Afghanistan after the invasion of the country by Russia in 1979.

Abdullah has become a leading leader in the country and has been a three-time presidential candidate since democracy was introduced in 2004 after the Taliban's withdrawal from power.

He rejected the results of the presidential elections declared last month in a repeat of the 2014 elections marred by accusations of fraud.

After weeks of political struggle, he agreed to serve as executive director, a position specially created in 2014, in the government of national unity led by President Ghani.

But the two leaders often faced important political issues.

Abdullah was appointed as the Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs of the government that succeeded the Taliban. He also served as Foreign Minister in the government led by the Northern Alliance just before the Taliban took power in 1996.

He has successfully disputed the three presidential elections, the first against Hamid Karzai in 2009.

Abdullah, of mixed ethnicity Tajik and Pashtun, expanded his political base by attacking politicians from the various ethnic groups in the country.

His first formula partner, Enayatullah Babur Farahmand, was of Uzbek ethnicity, while his second formula partner, Asadullah Sadati, belonged to the Hazara ethnic minority.

Abdullah's support base comes from Tajik and Dari-speaking ethnic groups in the north of the country.

Born in 1960, in Kabul, Abdullah is Considered as a person with a soft voice. His father, Ghulam Mahyyoddin Zmaryalay, was a senator during the rule of King Zahir Shah.

After completing his medical degree in ophthalmology at the University of Kabul in 1983, Abdullah served as an ophthalmologist residing in Kabul until 1985. During the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, he went to Pakistan where he worked at the veterinary hospital in the city of Peshawar .

Abdullah returned to Afghanistan after the Russian invasion and joined the Mujahideen resistance called the Northern Alliance. He later became a close advisor to the Afghan freedom fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud.