What to know – Up News Info Detroit

Why am I going to vote?

– On March 10, Michigan voters will be able to go to the polls and vote in the 2020 primary elections. Here are some key facts to know about the primary elections.

Most people know that in the primary elections they will vote for their preferred presidential candidate. Still, there are other important decisions that will be voted on in this election.

An example includes the residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb who vote to renew or not to renew the mileage for the Detroit Institute of Arts.

To see what will be on your local ballot, visit here.

Is it too late to register to vote?

Do not! Michigan has voter registration the same day. The deadline to register online for this election has passed, but you can register to vote in person at your local secretary's office until 8 p.m. on the day of the vote Be sure to bring a document that shows proof of residency. Click here for a list of approved materials.

Also, keep in mind that you cannot register to vote at your polling place on election day.

Can I vote absent?

Yes! Now all voters in Michigan can vote absent without giving a reason. You must request an absentee ballot from your city clerk. The deadline to request that an absentee ballot be sent to you is at 5 p.m. the Friday before election day, but you can request an absent voter until 4 p.m. the day before the elections, in person at the office of the secretaries of his city. For more information about absent voters, visit here.

To see if you are registered to vote or to find answers to any other questions you may have, visit here.

