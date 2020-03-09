What if Kenyon Martin did not break his leg? How a strange injury altered college basketball

%MINIFYHTML1f817f222d21cedf5abc581881e21bf211% %MINIFYHTML1f817f222d21cedf5abc581881e21bf212%

"What if Kenyon Martin didn't break his leg?"

%MINIFYHTML1f817f222d21cedf5abc581881e21bf213% %MINIFYHTML1f817f222d21cedf5abc581881e21bf214%

It's a hypothetical question that Cincinnati men's basketball fans still do 20 years after Martin suffered an injury that ends the season against Saint Louis at the 2000 United States Conference Tournament.

%MINIFYHTML1f817f222d21cedf5abc581881e21bf215% %MINIFYHTML1f817f222d21cedf5abc581881e21bf216%

The Bearcats entered the postseason with a 28-2 record and sought to get first place in the NCAA 2000 tournament. Cincinnati ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for 12 weeks that season, including the final survey of the regular season

MORE: When is March Madness 2020? Dates, TV hours, locations, fees and more

Steve Logan, a second-year guard on that team, believes Cincinnati would have run the Final Four with Martin on the floor. It is not subject to debate.

"I definitely believe it, no doubt," Logan told Sporting News. "Without disrespecting any other team, or anything like that. I just felt that that 2000 team had national championship power."

"We had five or six boys who felt they could play the NBA ball the following year," he said. "There were many competitive practices and a lot of IQ in that arena every day."

Martin, an American power forward who was also the Sporting News Player of the Year, was the leader with 18.9 points and 9.7 rebounds. He was the best player in college basketball, his characteristic moment came when he scored 21 points in the second half in a 64-62 return victory against DePaul. That game is remembered by Cincinnati coach Bob Huggins, who gave simple instructions during a timeout: "Get Kenyon the ball!"

"Kenyon did an amazing show," Logan told SN. "We were depressed. Every time he touched the ball, he scored. He blocked the shots. He was recovering. We really felt we got into ours in that DePaul game."

A week later, the unthinkable happened. Martin fell awkwardly after setting up a screen at Justin Love in Saint Louis just three minutes from a C-USA quarterfinal match on March 9, 2000.

"When I think about that injury, my first thought was: & # 39; Is it okay? & # 39;" Logan said. "That was our brother. When I saw him lying there and couldn't get up, I was worried about his health.

"Then, shortly after that, we were trying to figure out how we can run."

That career never materialized. The Billikens turned to the Bearcats 68-58 in the C-USA Tournament. Martin's injury caused the NCAA to drop Cincinnati to a No. 2 seed in the Southeast Region. After scoring a first-round victory over UNC-Wilmington, the Bearcats lost 69-61 to Tulsa, a No. 7 seed trained by Bill Self. Michigan State won the national championship with coach Tom Izzo.

Two decades later, it is still fair to wonder how that tournament would have been altered if Martin had remained healthy. It would have had a broad impact, not only for Cincinnati, but also for college basketball in general. University American football too.

Sporting News plunges deeply into the chain reaction that would have developed if Martin had not broken his leg.

Bob Huggins stays in Cincinnati

The Bearcats were 123-41 during the remaining five seasons of Huggins in Cincinnati, winning the United States Conference Tournament twice and doing the NCAA Tournament every season. But Cincinnati never advanced beyond Sweet 16 and Huggins, who was arrested for driving under the influence in 2004, resigned after the 2004-05 season.

Maybe that downward spiral does not happen if Cincinnati wins the national championship with Martin leading the way. NBA Draft selections continue to arrive, and the program maintains a steady career with more trips to the Elite Eight and occasionally Final Four. The Bearcats have recruited four players since Huggins left in 2004-05. Two of those four Bearcats players, Jason Maxiell (2006) and James White (2007), were among the 13 future NBA teams that played for Huggins.

Is that scenario credible?

"It's hard to say talk about his career, but I feel like the city hugged him," Logan said. "He did a great job there training the children and raising the children … Without a doubt, if he wins a national championship, he will probably be there forever."

Kenyon Martin remains on the same path, with one exception

Martin was the No. 1 pick in the 2000 NBA Draft. He averaged 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds as part of a 15-year career. For those who like to point out how college basketball is a great risk for superstar players, the horrible injury did not change Martin's career, for better or worse. He was the same solid player at the next level, and four years in Cincinnati did not harm Martin's career in the NBA.

"That's beauty," Logan said. "That's the positive. When he broke his leg, he was able to undergo surgery in the right way to heal his body so he could continue his career in the NBA. That was what worried us at the time."

However, there is a notable difference. Perhaps his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., does not choose to skip college. Martin Jr., a four-star recruit in the 2020 class, chose not to play in Vanderbilt and will enter the 2020 NBA Draft after a year of postgraduate training at the IMG Academy. Would this result have changed if that injury had not occurred?

Kenyon Martin was the Sporting News player of the year in 1999-2000. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/cb/6e/kenyon-martin-cincy-070315-getty-ftrjpg_5u9hnaz40m371uq55nh4ry7rz.jpg?t=1417395942,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Mick Cronin ends in Indiana

Cronin was an assistant in Cincinnati during the tournament race, but finished as an assistant in Louisville since 2001-03 before taking the position of Murray State. He returned to the Bearcats in 2006.

However, a national championship may keep Cronin in Cincinnati long enough to take an alternative path: he may end up in Dayton after Oliver Purnell leaves for Clemson after the 2002-03 season and, after Indiana leaves Mike Davis after 2005- 06 season, ends as a Hoosiers coach. Hey, it's not that different from Archie Miller, only without the damage inflicted by the brief era of Kelvin Sampson.

The Big 12 chooses Cincinnati, not West Virginia

Fast forward to the decision of the 12 Greats to add new schools to their membership in 2012. Cincinnati and Huggins, with the momentum of their 2000 national championship, continue to be regulars of the second weekend in the tournament; The soccer program also maintains its success in the late 2000s under Brian Kelly and Butch Jones.

Perhaps that improved combination of football and basketball is enough to attract the Big 12 to extend an invitation to Cincinnati, unlike the Big East West Virginia school (which reached the Final Four with Huggins only three seasons before jumping into the Big 12 ).

The Bearcats left the Big East gutted by football in 2013 to join the newly formed American Athletic Conference, where they have stayed since. Cincinnati, who tried to position itself to join the Big 12 in 2016, is still burning to join a power conference. That 2000 national basketball championship could have made it possible.

MORE: March Madness 4.0 Patch Predictions: Projecting the 68 Field

Cincinnati vs. Ohio State becomes a must-see TV

Cincinnati lost the Crosstown Shootout to Xavier in 1999. Two years later, Thad Matta took the job with the Musketeers, and won two of three against the Bearcats before taking the job of the State of Ohio.

Now imagine Cincinnati and Ohio State, both fully operational and competing for recruits like Greg Oden and Mike Conley. The Bearcats shed the weight of that 2000 national championship, not to mention the face-to-face victories against the Buckeyes in the national championship game in 1961 and & # 39; 1962, to boost an annual series between the two schools. It emerges in one of the best rivalries within the state of the nation in the mid-2000s and must watch television between the two programs. Would this work? Ask Logan.

"I'm sorry I didn't play them during the four years I was in school," Logan said. "I would have loved to play Ohio State, at least once."

The Buckeyes have won all four meetings with the Bearcats since 2006. Cincinnati is also 5-10 at the Crosstown Shootout since Huggins left. The former Cincinnati coach was 8-8 in that rivalry game.

Rick Pitino leaves early Louisville

Huggins' last season in Cincinnati coincided with Pitino's fourth season in Louisville, a team that reached the Final Four. The Cardinals' list consisted of players like Francisco Garcia and Taquan Dean, players who could have considered Cincinnati if the Bearcats left that race for the national title.

The reconstruction of Louisville could have taken longer if Cincinnati remained a more significant obstacle, and it is not unfathomable to suggest that Pitino could have chosen a second chance in the NBA if that were the case. Instead, the Cardinals advanced to Sweet 16 or better six times since 2006-14 and, winning the 2013 NCAA Tournament. The Bearcats have a Sweet 16 appearance since Huggins resigned.

Florida's rise is delayed

Florida took advantage of Cincinnati's second round defeat in that half of the group in 2000. Billy Donovan led the first of four Final Four races and went through Duke and North Carolina to get to the game for the title. That foreshadowed the consecutive national championship in 2006-07. The Gators are the last team to do that.

Does that happen without exposure of the national championship game? What happens if Florida loses to the Bearcats in the Final Four? Those are scenarios that could have delayed the emergence of a SEC power.

Bill Self may not land in Kansas

Tulsa ran to the Elite Eight with the help of a second round victory against Cincinnati. That allowed Self, a third-year coach at the time, to climb the training ladder to Illinois, where he stayed for three seasons before taking work in Kansas. Self replaced Lon Kruger, who took a job with the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA.

The Bearcats should not have been a No. 2 seed to begin with. If they had been planted properly, Hurricane Gold could have trapped the State of Michigan in the second round. Maybe that results in some other double-digit team that achieves Sweet 16, and their coach, namely Mark Few of Gonzaga or Tommy Amaker of Seton Hall, gets a better view of Illinois' work. Amaker is the most interesting of those candidates since taking the job in Michigan after the 2000-01 season. Now, about the state of Michigan. …

MORE: When is Selection Sunday 2020? Show date, time, TV channel

Sparty never wins the first Tom Izzo title

The Spartans took advantage of the number 1 seed in that tournament and cleared a championship road that went through Cleveland and Detroit. The state of Michigan could still have made that race as the seed number 2. We will give Tom Izzo the benefit of the doubt and tell him it could be the championship game.

But what if the Spartans lost to the Bearcats?

Michigan State would still have been a contender and a power of the Big Ten, but imagine Izzo with eight appearances in the Final Four and no national championships. In comparison, Guy Lewis has the most Final Fours trips (five, all with Houston) without a title.

The drought of the Big Ten title extends even further back

A Big Ten team has not won the national championship since the state of Michigan in 2000; a drought of 20 years and counting. What happens if the Spartans don't claim the title that season? Maybe they would have lost to Cincinnati in the championship game with a limping Mateen Cleaves, who played for a right ankle injury.

That would extend the drought of the Big Ten title to Michigan in 1989. The Big Ten teams have lost seven consecutive games of the national championship since the Spartans title race in 2000, including Michigan State in 2009 and Michigan in 2013 and & # 39; 18. The conference could set a record for most teams in the tournament this year, but a drought of more than 30 years would be one of the sport's most important conversation points.