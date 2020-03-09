%MINIFYHTML3651faea2bfd807eade04285b99793d711% %MINIFYHTML3651faea2bfd807eade04285b99793d712%

Q: I am waiting in September 2020. I live and work in Massachusetts. My company is a start-up in Cambridge with about 35 employees. I am about to share this information with my employer. Although overwhelming, I expect twins. My company has a policy that says I should be able to take 4 weeks off. Four weeks seems short to me. Are four weeks the norm in smaller companies? Please notify.

A: congratulations! You have provided useful information, which will allow me to share very specific information.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has a law called Parental Leave. Previously it was known as maternity leave. It is now gender neutral. This law requires employers to grant eight weeks of leave to most employees for the birth or adoption of a child.

Not all employees are eligible for this permit, but it seems that you are eligible. Have completed their orientation period (which cannot exceed three months) before September 2020. This law applies to employers with six or more employees. In addition, you must notify your license date at least two weeks in advance and also declare that you intend to return to your company. Your employer must summarize this law on a poster, placed in a visible place in the workplace. There is one detail that is important in the information he shared: twins! Because it has twins, the license requirement is twice the typical license period. You are eligible for 16 weeks.

I am not sure if your company can share dated information. Perhaps once they were below the threshold of six employees and had a four-week leave policy for new parents. Many employers, who have fewer than six employees, offer vacations longer than four weeks (although not legally required).

Some additional pieces of information. If your employer falls below the threshold of 50 employees, you would not have the right to leave the options under the Family and Medical Leave Act. Massachusetts parental leave does not require your free time to be paid. However, you are likely to qualify for some time under the law of time earned by Massachusetts disease. You should also ask your employer if they offer short-term disability, as they would probably also qualify for this benefit. In addition, you can take vacations or personal time during your license.

Visit https://www.mass.gov/service-details/parental-leave-in-massachusetts for more information on the Massachusetts Parental Permit Act. In addition, a less known law in Massachusetts, the Pregnant Workers Equity Act may also apply. Visit https://www.mass.gov/service-details/mcad-guidance-on-the-pregnant-workers-fairness-act for more information on that law.