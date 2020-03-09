"We hate what we were doing,quot;: veterans remember the launch of incendiary bombs in Japan

I was a navigator. At that time, you just didn't think about those things. We had a job to do and we did it. We were burning houses, but we weren't thinking about people. I did not reflect on the war until much later. You start thinking about how horrible the war was. Afterwards, I decided to go to medical school and do something positive to vary.

Jim Marich, 94

Mercer Island, Washington.

Second Lieutenant, 869 bomb squad, 497 bomb group

Our group, 497, was the last to enter. It started as a regular mission. We had changed from fragmentary bombs to incendiary at the request of Major General Curtis LeMay, or demand. He dropped us from the high-altitude bombardment with fragmentary bombs at low level with incendiaries. We removed that entire area that night. It was scary, really.

I could smell, sorry to say, burn meat on the plane. And they really kicked us out of the updrafts. We continue safely with the mission and continue with less known missions. But by then, the Japanese fighter's response was virtually nil. And we knew that the war would end soon. I was at home in October of that year in my own little bed, and I hadn't even turned 20.

Ed Lawson, 96

Fredonia, N.Y

Technical Sergeant, 882 ° Bomb Squad, 500 ° Bomb Group

I was a gunner, looking out the right blister window, just behind the wing. All I wanted to do was go home. The Japanese deployed their cities like a large chess board, so we had scouts crews who entered first and then the other bombers entered. As we were behind other planes, we ran into clouds of smoke that could send you up to 20,000 feet with just one finger. There were at least two B-29s who knew they collided and fell into a cloud of smoke.

My job was to stand by the open doors of the bomb bay and throw straw: these long strips of foil to confuse the Japanese radar. Can you imagine standing in front of an open door of the bomb bay and smelling the burning of a city? It was scary. At low altitude like that, I didn't wear an oxygen mask. All I can say is that the smell was foul. Since then I have never smelled something like that, and I don't want to do it.