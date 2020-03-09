Watch London Pulse against Celtic Dragons in Superleague on YouTube | Netball news

Coverage begins at 6.45 p.m. with the first central pass at 7 p.m.

Watch London Pulse facing the Celtic dragons in the third round of the Vitality Netball Superleague, through our live stream on YouTube.

The Copper Box Arena in London opens its doors for the first time this season. Tonight's game will complete the third round of Superleague matches and the first central pass will take place at 7pm.

The home team is entering with confidence after producing an impressive return against Surrey Storm live. Sky sports Last Monday night.

Celtic Dragons finished his second round match with only six players due to disciplinary reasons and defender Latanya Wilson now misses this match as a result of his suspension from a game.

Di Dougherty leads the night's coverage, with the game also live Sky Sports Arena & Mix.

Dougherty will join The assistant coach of the Saracens Mavericks, Camilla Buchanan, and the former captain of England and current defender of Severn Stars, Ama Agbeze.

Vitality Netball Superleague's season coverage continues with the fourth round on Monday, March 16 when Loughborough Lightning host Saracens Mavericks. join us Sky Sports Arena, Mixture and YouTube from 6.45 p.m.