Watch how Blue Ivy Carter gets adorably surprised by LeBron James

Even celebrities are dazzled.

Beyoncé Y Jay Zfirstborn Blue ivy carter proved that this is true to meet Lebron James at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Sunday.

After Los Angeles Lakers beat Los Angeles Clippers with a final score of 112 to 103, the father-daughter duo headed to the court to greet the basketball professional. That was when the 35-year-old athlete learned that the little girl had a special request.

At first, the 8-year-old star asked his 50-year-old father to convey the message.

"I can't do it," the rapper responded, according to a video shared by ESPN. "If you want it, you have to tell him … You almost took it out. Yes, just do it."

Blue Ivy then asked the player for an autographed ball.

"Do you want a ball from me?" LeBron asked, according to the ESPN video. "Ok, I understand you."

Then he promised to send it "soon."

"Do you have school on Monday?" I ask. "When you leave school on Monday, you'll have it."