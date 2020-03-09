Wall Street, technological actions prepare for another massive coronavirus sale – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – After two weeks of constant falls, Wall Street was preparing for a sharp drop in the opening bell on Monday when Dow's futures lost more than 1,000 points Sunday night.

Anxiety continued to focus on the growing outbreak of coronavirus and its impact on American industry, consumer spending and everyday life across the country.

On Sunday night, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that there were 164 confirmed cases with 11 deaths in 19 states. California has 114 of those cases, of which 69 are in the Bay Area.

The outbreak has had a dramatic impact on how companies in the Bay Area are doing business. Gap, based in San Francisco, has told many of its employees to work from home, as have many other companies.

CNET reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook has given the majority of his company's workforce permission to work from home, calling the outbreak an "unprecedented event,quot; and a "challenging moment."

"Please feel free to work remotely if your work permits," during the week of March 9 to 13, Cook told employees in a memo obtained by Bloomberg. He said the policy affects "areas with the highest density of infections."

FAANG shares – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google (Alphabet) – The financial backbone of Wall Street in Silicon Valley has lost significant value during the stock market crash.

Apple shares fell from a maximum of $ 327.20 on February 12 to $ 288.95 per share at Friday's close. Amazon fell from a maximum of $ 2,170.22 per share on February 19 to $ 1,901.09 at Friday's close. Facebook shares fell from a maximum of $ 217.80 on February 18 to $ 181.01 in the closing bell on Friday.

Meanwhile, Netflix was at $ 387.78 per share on February 18 and had fallen to $ 368.97 on Friday. The alphabet's maximum was $ 1,524.87 per share on February 19 and fell to $ 1,295.74 at the close on Friday.

The stock market was also reacting to the impact of the coronavirus on world travel. The expected declines have sent the price of the oil drop.

Brent crude, the international standard, lost $ 9.50, or 20.1%, at $ 35.77 per barrel, at 7:58 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday after touching its lowest price since 2016. The US crude reference. UU. It fell $ 8.64 to $ 32.64.

The dramatic losses follow a 10.1% drop for US oil on Friday, which was its biggest loss in more than five years. Prices are falling as Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil producing countries discuss how much to reduce production to shore up prices.