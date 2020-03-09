Vitality Superleague 2020: London Pulse maintains an impeccable start with the victory over Celtic Dragons | Netball news

%MINIFYHTML7036eb1e7d4c4b404e36058c75a3328811% %MINIFYHTML7036eb1e7d4c4b404e36058c75a3328812%

Adean Thomas dazzled for London Pulse while claiming their third victory of the season with the victory over Celtic Dragons in the Copper Box

The surprise package London Pulse kept its perfect start to the season with a 69-38 unilateral victory over the Celtic dragons without victories.

Under new coach Sam Bird, a new pulse, which ended at the bottom of the Vitality Superleague last season, proved to be too strong. After a very disputed first quarter, they move away during the second and third period to claim another victory.

In front of a lively crowd at the Copper Box, and inspired by another almost perfect performance by goalkeeper Sigi Burger, Pulse recorded his third victory of the season, one more than they achieved in all of 2019.

Bird's team joins the front-line Team Bath, which they will face next Monday, and defends Manchester Thunder with a record 100 percent, while the Dragons fall to the bottom after their biggest loss of the season.

Pulse arrived on his home field for the first time after a start that included a close victory over the mermaids at the opening of the season, and an impressive victory over Surrey Storm.

However, the dragons have been full of fighting qualities, despite a couple of defeats and after the teams failed to separate during the first five minutes, it was the visitors who forged the initial advantage of two goals.

It lasted a few minutes when Pulse forced his own rotation to level the game in 12-12 and they shared the next four goals to make sure it was honors even on the first break.

It was more of the same during the second quarter, Burger and Chiara Semple were not wrong with Pulse. Amy Clinton and Rebekah Robinson made sure the Dragons were kept within easy reach until a lack of visitors proved crucial.

He opened a three-goal lead for the hosts for the first time and never looked back. The attack of the Jamaican wing Adean Thomas was growing in influence and Pulse took the fourth by five goals to open a significant advantage in the half time.

As much as the end of the Pulse attack was impressive, its defensive circle began to match its efforts, particularly in the third quarter, forcing crucial losses. Halimat Adio and Lindsay Keable joined the teenage Funmi Fadoju sensation to help Pulse clear with a lot of ball on the court.

The dragons were attached to their task, but despite Abby Tyrrell's best efforts, they could not venture into the deficit. Burger kept his infallible precision under the pole, as a narrow half-time advantage turned into a 17-goal chasm at the end of the third quarter.

The game player Thomas continued to impress since Pulse showed no signs of giving in. Another dominant quarter saw them ensure not only their biggest win of the campaign, but the biggest competition this season and move them to second place in the table.

Until next time – Vegetables they take their 100 percent record on the road to face the leaders of the Bath league, who have also won their first three games. Something will have to yield to Team Bath Arena on Monday night while Pulse pursues a first victory against the Superleague unconditional.

Dragons The quest for a first victory of the season will see them again in front of their own fans on Saturday when they receive a team from Sirens that picked up their opening victory of the season on Friday against Storm.

